EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton Set to Lean on Royal 'Rock' Who Lives Only 10 Minutes From Future 'Forever Home' as She Continues to Recover From Cancer Nightmare
Oct. 17 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton will lean heavily on one of her closest friends in the royal family, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, as she continues her recovery from cancer, with the two women soon to become near neighbors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Princess of Wales, 43, and Prince William, also 43, are preparing to move later this year from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, a larger residence on the Windsor estate described by royal insiders as their "forever home." Their property lies just a 10-minute drive from Sophie's residence, Bagshot Park – a proximity palace sources say will allow the two royals' already deep friendship to "grow even stronger."
A Friendship Built on Loyalty and Trust
A palace source claimed: "Sophie has been a constant presence in Kate's life over the past year – calm, loyal, and completely dependable. She's the one person Kate feels she can really talk to without judgment.
"Kate's move means they'll be able to see each other far more often, and that support network will be invaluable as Kate continues her recovery."
Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024, revealing she had begun preventative chemotherapy after abdominal surgery. Since then, she has stepped back from public duties, focusing on her health and her three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
According to sources, Sophie has become "a rock" for the Princess during this difficult period, offering both private reassurance and practical help.
Shared Experiences Have Strengthen Sophie and Middleton's Bond
One royal expert said the women's shared experiences have formed the foundation of their friendship. "They're still incredibly close," they added.
"Both came from similar, down-to-earth backgrounds and had to navigate the same maze of royal protocol and expectations. That shared experience has created a bond and understanding between them that very few people could ever have."
The source added the two women's relationship has always been rooted in warmth and authenticity. Their first public display of camaraderie came during a carriage procession at Royal Ascot in 2017. Sophie lost her balance and fell on top of Middleton, and they both erupted in laughter.
A Friendship Marked by Genuine Affection
A source claimed: "It was completely natural and unguarded – nothing staged about it. In that moment, everyone watching could see their friendship was genuine and full of warmth."Their closeness deepened following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and, later, Kate's health crisis.
"Sophie stood beside Kate on the Foreign Office balcony in November 2024, only a few months after Kate had completed her chemotherapy. She gently placed a hand on her back – such a simple gesture, but it spoke volumes about the depth of their friendship."
Another royal insider said the pair's friendship has taken on a "sisterly" quality. "They might be aunt and niece by marriage, but their relationship has always felt much closer than that," the source said. "They share everything – laughter, worries, and the pressures that come with family and royal life. Sophie has become a calm, reassuring anchor for Kate at a time when she needs it most."
Sophie's Steady Support During a New Chapter
Insiders have also noted the deep trust between the two women. One said: "It's difficult to see them simply as relatives – their connection is more like that of sisters or very close cousins.
Sophie's been a tremendous source of guidance, helping Kate navigate royal life while balancing motherhood and public duty. "She's offered real comfort and stability to both Kate and William over what’s been an incredibly challenging 18 months."
The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to complete their move to Forest Lodge before the end of the year, with aides describing it as a "permanent base" even after William becomes King – a new chapter for the family, and for Middleton, one which will be made easier by having what pals say is her "royal rock" Sophie close at hand.