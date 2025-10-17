EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton Set to Lean on Royal 'Rock' Who Lives Only 10 Minutes From Future 'Forever Home' as She Continues to Recover From Cancer Nightmare

A palace source claimed: "Sophie has been a constant presence in Kate's life over the past year – calm, loyal, and completely dependable. She's the one person Kate feels she can really talk to without judgment.

"Kate's move means they'll be able to see each other far more often, and that support network will be invaluable as Kate continues her recovery."

Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024, revealing she had begun preventative chemotherapy after abdominal surgery. Since then, she has stepped back from public duties, focusing on her health and her three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

According to sources, Sophie has become "a rock" for the Princess during this difficult period, offering both private reassurance and practical help.