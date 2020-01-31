REELZ Exposes New Details About The College Admissions Scandal In 'Varsity Blues' Special Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and others were accused of cheating the system.

REELZ will expose new details about the infamous college admissions scandal in the upcoming special College Admissions Scandal: Varsity Blues, set to air on February 8 at 8 p.m. EST. Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were just two of the many wealthy parents that were accused of paying large sums of money to give their children an unfair advantage in the admissions process.

The college bribery scandal shined a spotlight on the dirty tricks that rich and famous Americans used to game the system. It tore apart the lives and reputations of some of the most famous people in the United States and revealed the dark side of privilege.

College Admissions Scandal: Varsity Blues will dive into how these parents got sucked into a far-reaching scheme involving Ivy League grads, crooked athletic coaches, and a shady college counselor. It will also cover how they finally got caught bending the rules and breaking the law.

Felicity was sentenced to 14 days in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California in September 2019 after she pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in April 2019. She admitted to paying admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have her daughter Sophia‘s SAT scores altered.

Meanwhile, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to the charges brought against them in March 2019. The couple allegedly agreed to “pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team, despite the fact that they did not participate in crew, thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to legal documents obtained by AMI.

Is it possible that this particular admissions scheme was only the tip of the iceberg? Tune-in to College Admissions Scandal: Varsity Blues on February 8 at 8 p.m. EST on REELZ for all the details!