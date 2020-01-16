Emails have been found that could potentially jeopardize Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli’s legal fight in the college admissions scandal.

As the Daily Mail reported, federal prosecutors released a set of September 2016 emails purported to be between Mossimo, 56, and a University of Southern California official who offered to review their eldest daughter Isabella Rose Giannulli’s application. According to the documents, Lori’s husband denied the help before writing an email to her, joking about the way he let the USC administrator down.

“’The nicest I’ve been about blowing off somebody,” he allegedly wrote.

As RadarOnline.com readers know,Lori, 55 and Mossimo are two of over 50 people that were indicted in the largest college scam prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice. They were accused of bribing mastermind William “Rick” Singer to recruit them as members of the university’s crew team despite their actual inability to row.

In the batch of emails made public, prosecutors also discovered exchanges purported to be between Mossimo and Rick, who promised he would get Bella, 21, into the school.

“In August 2016, Singer told the Giannullis the he would ‘create a coxswain profile’ for their daughter, and noted that ‘[i]t would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG [an indoor rowing machine] in workout clothes like a real athlete too’,’ the court documents read.

“In fact, the Giannullis’ daughter did not row crew, and was not a coxswain,” the documents stated. Mossimo replied to the email, copying Lori, with the message “Fantastic. Will get all.’”

Mossimo then allegedly took action and emailed Rick a photo of Bella on a rowing machine.

Despite the publicized emails, Lori and Mossimo have pleaded not guilty and are said to be fighting charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud, money laundering and federal programs bribery.

As Radar previously reported, they accused federal prosecutors of hiding evidence in the college admissions case. Now, according to the released court documents, the stars say they have evidence showing they believed they were making donations to the school — as families of prospective students often do.

Rick, on the contrary, pleaded guilty to his role in the scam and is cooperating with the government as the investigation continues.

A trial date for the Giannullis has yet to be confirmed, but in the event that things don’t go their way, Radar reported Lori has hired experts to help her and her husband prepare for potential jail time.