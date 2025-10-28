Sia's Estranged Husband Demands Full Custody of Their Son and Labels Her a 'Serious and Immediate' Danger... After Singer Claimed He's 'Being Investigated for Child Porn'

Sia's divorce battle with ex Daniel Bernard has taken a dark turn, as he has filed new legal documents to try to obtain sole custody of their one-year-old son, Somersault Wonder Bernard, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to the filing, he insists the famous Chandelier singer is a "serious and immediate danger" to their son.

Daniel Bernard's Allegations Against Sia

Source: MEGA Daniel Bernard claimed Sia is an 'unfit' parent.

"Sia is an unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction, rendering her incapable of providing safe or stable care for Summi. I am the only safe and reliable parent for our son. I am a doctor, young, healthy, and have no criminal history or drug or alcohol addiction issues," Bernard said in the filing. He has also requested Sia undergo random drug testing and wants her visits with Somersault to be limited to 2 hours, 3 times a week, and is insisting they be professionally monitored. Sia, however, has fired back, explaining Bernard's visits with their son are already monitored ones due to a child porn investigation.

Sia Does Not Want Daniel Bernard to Get Full Custody of Their Son

Source: @siamusic/Instagram Bernard currently has restricted visits with his son.

According to the songstress, there is no reason for Bernard to get full custody, as she explained their son has been in her custody since they separated. She also explained that in August 2025, they agreed for Bernard to have restricted visits that were professionally monitored due to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Department of Children and Family Services investigating Bernard over "illicit child pornography" that was allegedly found on his computer's hard drive. After she was clued in regarding the investigation, Sia insisted Bernard's visits with their son be monitored.

Daniel Bernard Requested Money From Sia

Source: MEGA Bernard said he is financially dependent on Sia.

Bernard made further allegations, claiming Sia did not disclose she was hospitalized for two weeks and tested positive for barbiturates and benzodiazepines without a medical explanation. Aside from requesting sole custody, Bernard also asked for monthly child support of $77,245 per month. Although he was an oncologist when the estranged couple met, he alleges he's been without employment and income due to Sia ceasing "all funding" of their joint company, Modern Medicine. He insisted he financially relies completely on Sia, whom he noted has had an "extremely successful and long music career." Regarding the child porn investigation, Bernard denied having involvement in it and noted he believes Sia "planted evidence" so he would have less time with their child.

Sia Doesn't Want to Make Huge Changes to the Current Custody Agreement

Source: MEGA Sia claimed Bernard is trying to 'weaponize' her 'sobriety journey.'