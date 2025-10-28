Sia's Estranged Husband Demands Full Custody of Their Son and Labels Her a 'Serious and Immediate' Danger... After Singer Claimed He's 'Being Investigated for Child Porn'
Oct. 28 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
Sia's divorce battle with ex Daniel Bernard has taken a dark turn, as he has filed new legal documents to try to obtain sole custody of their one-year-old son, Somersault Wonder Bernard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the filing, he insists the famous Chandelier singer is a "serious and immediate danger" to their son.
Daniel Bernard's Allegations Against Sia
"Sia is an unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction, rendering her incapable of providing safe or stable care for Summi. I am the only safe and reliable parent for our son. I am a doctor, young, healthy, and have no criminal history or drug or alcohol addiction issues," Bernard said in the filing.
He has also requested Sia undergo random drug testing and wants her visits with Somersault to be limited to 2 hours, 3 times a week, and is insisting they be professionally monitored.
Sia, however, has fired back, explaining Bernard's visits with their son are already monitored ones due to a child porn investigation.
Sia Does Not Want Daniel Bernard to Get Full Custody of Their Son
According to the songstress, there is no reason for Bernard to get full custody, as she explained their son has been in her custody since they separated.
She also explained that in August 2025, they agreed for Bernard to have restricted visits that were professionally monitored due to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Department of Children and Family Services investigating Bernard over "illicit child pornography" that was allegedly found on his computer's hard drive.
After she was clued in regarding the investigation, Sia insisted Bernard's visits with their son be monitored.
Daniel Bernard Requested Money From Sia
Bernard made further allegations, claiming Sia did not disclose she was hospitalized for two weeks and tested positive for barbiturates and benzodiazepines without a medical explanation.
Aside from requesting sole custody, Bernard also asked for monthly child support of $77,245 per month. Although he was an oncologist when the estranged couple met, he alleges he's been without employment and income due to Sia ceasing "all funding" of their joint company, Modern Medicine.
He insisted he financially relies completely on Sia, whom he noted has had an "extremely successful and long music career."
Regarding the child porn investigation, Bernard denied having involvement in it and noted he believes Sia "planted evidence" so he would have less time with their child.
Sia Doesn't Want to Make Huge Changes to the Current Custody Agreement
For her part, Sia said she knows the investigations into the child porn were inconclusive and are now closed, but she claimed that doesn't make her less concerned for their son to spend alone time with Bernard. If Bernard wants additional custodial time, she said she is open to that, provided there is an experienced child caretaker present. She is not open, though, to making any massive changes to the custody agreement they currently have in place.
Sia also addressed her sobriety, insisting she has been sober for over six months and noted she has agreed to drug testing for herself and Bernard. What's more is that she insists Bernard refused to get drug tested regularly.
While she admitted to struggling with substance abuse 15 years ago, she noted her sobriety has been a "cornerstone" of her life.
"Dan's attempt to weaponize my past sobriety journey... serves no legitimate purpose and is intended only to distort the facts and undermine my credibility," Sia said.
Sia filed for divorce from Bernard in March, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Aside from this filing, Bernard asked for spousal support for more than $250,000 per month a few weeks ago.