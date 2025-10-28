EXCLUSIVE: Inside Julia Roberts' Tattered Relationships... From Feud With Brother Eric to 'Dissing' Late Sister Following Her Tragic Death
Oct. 28 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Julia Roberts has been one of Hollywood's sweethearts for decades, charming audiences with her signature wide smile and delivering her award-winning performances, her personal relationships haven't been as successful, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Julia, who turned 58 on October 28, has feuded with her brother Eric and was previously accused of "snubbing" her late half-sister on her death anniversary.
Julia's Sibling Feuds Exposed
Last year, Eric confessed, "there's a sadness" in his life due to his strained relationships with his daughter, actress Emma Roberts, and his sister. The fractured family ties were exacerbated with the release of Eric's memoir, Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far.
In his bombshell memoir, Eric detailed feeling like an inadequate parent when Emma was born – and admitted he's "still not a father figure."
He then aimed at his sister, writing, "Julia was good in Mystic Pizza, great in Pretty Woman, but not much in Steel Magnolias, in my opinion.
"I don't want to sound like an actor talking, or a jealous sibling, but I don't think her performance held up in that movie."
While promoting his book, Eric revealed he was given strict orders by Julia not to discuss her in his tell-all, though he gleefully admitted, "But I do!"
Julia cut ties with Eric for 20 years before the siblings called a truce in 2004. Sources claimed the memoir reopened old wounds – and the Erin Brockovich star vowed to never speak to him again.
The insider claimed: "Julia is 12 years younger than Eric, and he had already moved out of the house by the time she was in second grade. She says Eric actually knows very little about her, and that he used her life to help sell his book is unforgivable – but she won't tell him so.
"She would rather never speak to him again!"
Half-Sister's Death Overshadowed by Dog
But Eric isn't the only sibling Julia is said to have issues with. Family members slammed the Oscar winner after she penned a heartfelt Instagram tribute when her beloved family dog passed away, but was notably silent days later on what would have been her late half-sister's birthday.
Julia shared the post on May 16, three days before half-sister Nancy Motes would have turned 49 on May 19. Before Motes' suicide overdose in 2014, she claimed Julia "mercilessly" bullied her.
Motes' grieving fiancé, John Dilbeck, said, "Me and my family are still devastated by the tragedy. The way Julia portrays herself as being a family person is fictional."
He added: "Nancy is just one person who got hurt in the wake of Julia Roberts' sociopathic behavior."
Motes was found unconscious in her bathtub but left behind a five-page suicide note in which she claimed her mother, Betty Lou Bredemus, and "so-called" siblings caused "the deepest depression I've ever been in."
Six months before she took her own life, Motes wrote a letter to Julia after being barred from visiting her mother in the hospital.
She accused Julia of being "plain rude" and "mean" to her, adding, "I have truly felt bullied by you for about 20 years now. I will not be your punching bag any longer."
The half-sibling further claimed Julia's last words to her were, "I want you dead and gone!"
Julia's Marriage to Danny Moder
Julia's marriage to Danny Moder, with whom she shares three children, has also been a sore spot.
While the pair were said to be working on "strengthening" their relationship after becoming empty nesters, sources claimed the couple sparked concern for their marriage after Julia moved to London while Danny remained on the West Coast.
One source claimed: "Julia has been navigating a solo ship for years now. It would take something like an Oscar nod to get him on the red carpet these days.
"It's not been an overnight decision, but something that's evolved over time, since he stopped working on her movies."
The insider continued: "It's not been easy. Julia's determined not to walk away from this marriage, but it would be so easy, as she's on her own a lot anyway."