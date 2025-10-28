EXCLUSIVE: Inside Julia Roberts' Tattered Relationships... From Feud With Brother Eric to 'Dissing' Late Sister Following Her Tragic Death

Last year, Eric confessed, "there's a sadness" in his life due to his strained relationships with his daughter, actress Emma Roberts, and his sister. The fractured family ties were exacerbated with the release of Eric's memoir, Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far.

In his bombshell memoir, Eric detailed feeling like an inadequate parent when Emma was born – and admitted he's "still not a father figure."

He then aimed at his sister, writing, "Julia was good in Mystic Pizza, great in Pretty Woman, but not much in Steel Magnolias, in my opinion.

"I don't want to sound like an actor talking, or a jealous sibling, but I don't think her performance held up in that movie."