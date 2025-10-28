While Pelosi jumped on the Kamala bandwagon, Harris confessed she was stunned when Biden himself appeared to drag his feet before formally supporting her.

In her own book recollecting the 2024 election, 107 Days, Harris revealed her frustration over Biden's plan to wait a few days to endorse her, so he could effectively bask in the attention himself for a while.

Harris argued that waiting would have raised doubts in voters' and donors' minds, and ultimately convinced him to cut to the chase.

However, when Biden spoke to the nation to explain his decision, Harris recalls, "It was almost nine minutes into the eleven-minute address before he mentioned me."

The same thing happened a few weeks later at the Democratic National Convention.

"He spoke for nearly an hour, detailing the accomplishments of our administration," Harris wrote. "It was a legacy speech for him, not an argument for me, and he was entitled to it. But if we waited for some personal stories about working with me and what qualities he had seen that led him to endorse me, they weren't there."