Can You Identify This Hollywood Nepo Baby with a Mullet Whose Rockstar Mom Married a Country Music Icon?
Oct. 28 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
A Hollywood nepo baby has been spotted out and about rocking a mullet similar to his stepdad, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
So who was it?
The Nepo Baby Revealed!
It was none other than Gwen Stefani's son, Zuma Rossdale, who sported a haircut similar to the singer's husband, Blake Shelton.
Zuma debuted the new look while walking around Disneyland with pals on October 24, the same day Stefani, 56, was there to perform songs for the Disneyland Christmas showcase.
Zuma sported a green Levi's T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and glasses. He completed the look with an orange and white trucker hat, which his mullet was tucked behind, and a pair of jeans.
What Did Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Say When They Split?
Stefani and her ex Gavin Rossdale, 59, share two other children aside from Zuma, sons Kingston, 19, and Apollo, 11.
In 2016, after 13 years together, the couple officially called it quits.
"While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment," they said in a joint statement that was released at the time.
Blake Shelton Talks Becoming a Parent
In a 2023 interview, Stefani spoke out to share how hard the divorce was on her, noting her life "fell apart."
"It was terrible," she added, "and there's so many people out there that have gone through the same thing. When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life."
Stefani eventually moved on with Shelton, and the pair began dating in 2015. They met while taping The Voice in 2014, and their friendship quickly moved into a romantic relationship. They ended up getting married in 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.
Shelton spoke out about becoming a stepparent, noting, "I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you've really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back.' When people say it's not about you anymore when you have a kid...I think if you're doing it right, it's not about you anymore. That's true."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Shelton recently turned to Keith Urban prior to his separation from Nicole Kidman for marriage advice, as he's been going through some "rough patches" with Stefani.
"Blake has faced some rough patches with Gwen, but divorce is not an option," a source claimed at the time. "He'll do anything it takes to make sure they go the distance, and he can see Keith feels the same way."
"Keith's been an incredible sounding board for Blake," they added. "Keith has a lot of advice on what it takes to weather storms and keep a marriage going strong when things are challenging."
Shelton and Stefani have struggled with long-distance and busy schedules during their 10-year relationship, RadarOnline.com previously revealed.
The insider added: "Blake has really been taking the advice to heart, and he and Gwen are doing so much better. Blake and Keith have gotten so close."