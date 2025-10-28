Can You Identify This Hollywood Nepo Baby with a Mullet Whose Rockstar Mom Married a Country Music Icon?

In a 2023 interview, Stefani spoke out to share how hard the divorce was on her, noting her life "fell apart."

"It was terrible," she added, "and there's so many people out there that have gone through the same thing. When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life."

Stefani eventually moved on with Shelton, and the pair began dating in 2015. They met while taping The Voice in 2014, and their friendship quickly moved into a romantic relationship. They ended up getting married in 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

Shelton spoke out about becoming a stepparent, noting, "I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you've really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back.' When people say it's not about you anymore when you have a kid...I think if you're doing it right, it's not about you anymore. That's true."