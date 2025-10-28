Elon Musk's New AI-Powered Encyclopedia Accused of 'Copying' Wikipedia... After Billionaire Calls Its Rival 'Woke'
Oct. 28 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Elon Musk wants people to use his new online encyclopedia service generated through AI... even if it is already accused of copying its rival, Wikipedia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, October 27, the controversial billionaire launched Grokipedia, which has been described as "an AI-powered online encyclopedia designed as a more 'truthful' alternative to Wikipedia."
What Is Musk's New Online Encyclopedia Being Accused Of?
However, while Musk has been pushing his new service, previously claiming it would "be a massive improvement over Wikipedia," Grokipedia is replicating content published on Wikipedia, according to several reports.
It's been reported some entries on the site feature the disclaimer that "the content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License." Some of the entries on Grokipedia also appear to be verbatim copies of what Wikipedia has already published, according to NBC News.
In response, the 54-year-old recently said on X, he was aware that Grokipedia was referencing Wikipedia and claimed, "We should have this fixed by end of year."
Grokipedia has fumbled early on, as the website crashed upon launching, according to numerous reports.
Wikipedia Responds to New 'Rival'
In response to its new "rival," Wikipedia has already pushed back. The Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit organization that runs Wikipedia, told site visitors that their service is "created by people, not by machines. It's not perfect, but it's not here to push a point of view. It's owned by a non-profit, not a giant technology company or a billionaire.
"Most readers donate because Wikipedia is useful to them, others because Wikipedia is more important than ever."
The Tesla boss has been open of his disgust with Wikipedia, labeling it "woke." However, his critics were quick to call him out, as one person asked, "Why does Grok routinely cut and paste from Wokipedia?"
Another added: "Then why do you allow Grok to source it's answers from Wikipedia?" and a user claimed, "Grok is already trying to steal from Wikipedia."
Musk Cries Over 'Woke' Netflix
Musk appears to be spending his time these days calling out anything "woke," especially Netflix. The world's richest man recently pleaded with his followers to "cancel" the streaming giant, accusing the platform of having a "transgender woke agenda."
"Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids," Musk raged on X on October 1, responding to another user’s meme depicting the streamer's apparent "transgender woke agenda" as a Trojan horse entering a fortress labeled "your kids."
Musk wasn't done there, as he then commented, "This is not ok," to a clip shared by the right-wing account Libs of TikTok. In the clip from Netflix's Dead End: Paranormal Park, the protagonist declares he is transgender.
Libs of TikTok, run by Chaya Raichik, wrote at the time, "Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN. This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS."
The streamer canceled the animated show in 2022 and has not promoted it since.
During his ranting, Musk also reposted comments bashing pro-trans themes in other kids' shows on the streamer, including CoComelon Lane, which features, according to X user Ian Miles Cheong, "interracial gay dads attempting to raise a baby as transgender who make the toddler dance for them in drag. This is the woke version of Bacha Bazi."
Musk responded "true" to another person's claim that "Transgender propaganda isn’t just quietly lurking in the background on Netflix, they are actively pushing it on users."
The businessman has a transgender child, daughter Vivian Wilson, who in 2022 changed her name and gender. The 21-year-old and Musk do not have a relationship, after he said Wilson was "dead."