Elon Musk's New AI-Powered Encyclopedia Accused of 'Copying' Wikipedia... After Billionaire Calls Its Rival 'Woke'

However, while Musk has been pushing his new service, previously claiming it would "be a massive improvement over Wikipedia," Grokipedia is replicating content published on Wikipedia, according to several reports.

It's been reported some entries on the site feature the disclaimer that "the content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License." Some of the entries on Grokipedia also appear to be verbatim copies of what Wikipedia has already published, according to NBC News.

In response, the 54-year-old recently said on X, he was aware that Grokipedia was referencing Wikipedia and claimed, "We should have this fixed by end of year."

Grokipedia has fumbled early on, as the website crashed upon launching, according to numerous reports.