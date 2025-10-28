Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk's New AI-Powered Encyclopedia Accused of 'Copying' Wikipedia... After Billionaire Calls Its Rival 'Woke'

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk's new online encyclopedia isn't off to the best start.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Elon Musk wants people to use his new online encyclopedia service generated through AI... even if it is already accused of copying its rival, Wikipedia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, October 27, the controversial billionaire launched Grokipedia, which has been described as "an AI-powered online encyclopedia designed as a more 'truthful' alternative to Wikipedia."

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Musk's New Online Encyclopedia Being Accused Of?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MAGA

Musk has been pushing his new online encyclopedia, but the response has not been positive.

However, while Musk has been pushing his new service, previously claiming it would "be a massive improvement over Wikipedia," Grokipedia is replicating content published on Wikipedia, according to several reports.

It's been reported some entries on the site feature the disclaimer that "the content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License." Some of the entries on Grokipedia also appear to be verbatim copies of what Wikipedia has already published, according to NBC News.

In response, the 54-year-old recently said on X, he was aware that Grokipedia was referencing Wikipedia and claimed, "We should have this fixed by end of year."

Grokipedia has fumbled early on, as the website crashed upon launching, according to numerous reports.

Article continues below advertisement

Wikipedia Responds to New 'Rival'

Screengrab of Grokipedia
Source: Grokipedia

Musk launched Grokipedia on October 27, and it's been described as a 'truthful alternative to Wikipedia.'

In response to its new "rival," Wikipedia has already pushed back. The Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit organization that runs Wikipedia, told site visitors that their service is "created by people, not by machines. It's not perfect, but it's not here to push a point of view. It's owned by a non-profit, not a giant technology company or a billionaire.

"Most readers donate because Wikipedia is useful to them, others because Wikipedia is more important than ever."

The Tesla boss has been open of his disgust with Wikipedia, labeling it "woke." However, his critics were quick to call him out, as one person asked, "Why does Grok routinely cut and paste from Wokipedia?"

Another added: "Then why do you allow Grok to source it's answers from Wikipedia?" and a user claimed, "Grok is already trying to steal from Wikipedia."

Article continues below advertisement

Musk Cries Over 'Woke' Netflix

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

The Tesla boss responded and claimed his new service won't use Wikipedia a source by the 'end of the year.'

Musk appears to be spending his time these days calling out anything "woke," especially Netflix. The world's richest man recently pleaded with his followers to "cancel" the streaming giant, accusing the platform of having a "transgender woke agenda."

"Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids," Musk raged on X on October 1, responding to another user’s meme depicting the streamer's apparent "transgender woke agenda" as a Trojan horse entering a fortress labeled "your kids."

Musk wasn't done there, as he then commented, "This is not ok," to a clip shared by the right-wing account Libs of TikTok. In the clip from Netflix's Dead End: Paranormal Park, the protagonist declares he is transgender.

Libs of TikTok, run by Chaya Raichik, wrote at the time, "Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN. This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS."

The streamer canceled the animated show in 2022 and has not promoted it since.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Sarah Ferguson

'Nobody Wants To Be Associated With Her': Sarah Ferguson 'Has Nowhere to Go — Or Anyone to Go With' After Being Booted Out of Royal Lodge With Ex Prince Andrew

Composite photo of George Clooney, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell

George Clooney’s 'Blood Was Boiling' Over Virginia Giuffre’s 'Grotesque Fabrication' Claiming Ghislaine Maxwell 'Performed a Sex Act on Him'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

The 54-year-old has called Wikipedia 'woke' in the past.

During his ranting, Musk also reposted comments bashing pro-trans themes in other kids' shows on the streamer, including CoComelon Lane, which features, according to X user Ian Miles Cheong, "interracial gay dads attempting to raise a baby as transgender who make the toddler dance for them in drag. This is the woke version of Bacha Bazi."

Musk responded "true" to another person's claim that "Transgender propaganda isn’t just quietly lurking in the background on Netflix, they are actively pushing it on users."

The businessman has a transgender child, daughter Vivian Wilson, who in 2022 changed her name and gender. The 21-year-old and Musk do not have a relationship, after he said Wilson was "dead."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.