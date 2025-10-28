Britney Spears 'Was Not Intoxicated' Before her Erratic Driving Video Says Restaurant Manager Who Claims Star Was 'Super Chill' and 'Really Nice' Amid Breakdown Fears
Oct. 28 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Britney Spears "was not intoxicated" before she was caught on camera driving erratically, a restaurant manager has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Oliver Wynn, a general manager of Red O in Westlake, California, says the Toxic singer was "super chill and really nice," and did not personally witness any unusual behavior at the eatery.
Spears Was 'Not Intoxicated'
Spears reportedly knocked over glasses and gave a bizarre toast before heading off to her car, but according to Wynn, "she just kind of hung out, grabbed a bite to eat and left."
Wynn said Spears, 43, was "not intoxicated" and didn’t order any alcohol with her quesadilla, though a fan did buy her a glass of wine.
"Britney was just chatting with her friend and fans the whole time," he said of their visit, which lasted less than an hour. "They were very chatty."
The Hit Me Baby One More Time singer was kind to fans and took pictures and videos with them, according to Wynn.
"I was impressed at how nice she actually was," he shared. "I worked at other restaurants frequented by a lot of celebrities, and I've never really seen a celebrity be as nice as Britney was."
A Cause for Concern?
The shock video, which was revealed last week, showed the star leaving the Red-O restaurant despite others appearing to urge her not to get behind the wheel.
The performer's black BMW convertible went on to make an erratic U-turn, with her tyres screeching.
More erratic driving included her meandering into other car lanes – as well as a bike lane – as she headed home. At one point, she also crossed the road's center divider.
Spears appeared to address the footage of her dangerous driving on Instagram on Saturday, writing, "If anyone is wondering the lookalike was not me."
It comes after the Spears' family raised concern for her well-being and is in crisis talks over how best to help her.
Kevin Federline's New Book Sparks Fears
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Arrest Shock! Man Busted for 'Criminal Trespassing' on Travis Kelce's Property as He Attempted to Serve Singer Deposition Papers on Behalf of Justin Baldoni's Legal Team
A source told The Daily Mail: "There’s a lot of concern. Everyone has always wanted the best for her, and she's showing right now that she's making bad choices.
"It’s terrifying. So there’s a lot of talk about what to do, if anything. How can we protect her from herself?"
Her family is concerned the release of her ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew has "reopened old wounds" which may have triggered fears of a fresh breakdown.
The book contained many serious accusations against the pop icon, including her allegedly using cocaine while breastfeeding their sons, Sean Preston, now 20, and Jayden James, now 19, and her wishing they were dead.
Spears’ spokesperson said of Federline’s memoir: "He and others are profiting off her. Sadly, it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids … and their well-being during this sensationalism."
As her drama with Federline raged on, Spears claimed she had brain damage in an Instagram post due to how she alleged she was previously controlled.
"I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent… I have, of course, moved on from that troubling time in my life, and I’m blessed to be alive," she wrote in a post.