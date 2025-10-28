Britney Spears 'Was Not Intoxicated' Before her Erratic Driving Video Says Restaurant Manager Who Claims Star Was 'Super Chill' and 'Really Nice' Amid Breakdown Fears

RadarOnline.com can reveal Oliver Wynn, a general manager of Red O in Westlake, California, says the Toxic singer was "super chill and really nice," and did not personally witness any unusual behavior at the eatery.

Britney Spears "was not intoxicated" before she was caught on camera driving erratically , a restaurant manager has claimed.

Spears reportedly knocked over glasses and gave a bizarre toast before heading off to her car, but according to Wynn, "she just kind of hung out, grabbed a bite to eat and left."

Wynn said Spears, 43, was "not intoxicated" and didn’t order any alcohol with her quesadilla, though a fan did buy her a glass of wine.

"Britney was just chatting with her friend and fans the whole time," he said of their visit, which lasted less than an hour. "They were very chatty."

The Hit Me Baby One More Time singer was kind to fans and took pictures and videos with them, according to Wynn.

"I was impressed at how nice she actually was," he shared. "I worked at other restaurants frequented by a lot of celebrities, and I've never really seen a celebrity be as nice as Britney was."