Exposed: How Bill Gates' Connections to Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Landed Tech Billionaire at the Center of a Deep State Cover-up Conspiracy Theory Involving Sick Pedo

The tech billionaire said he thought Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial, would help him with his "global health philanthropy" but it was "a huge mistake."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Epstein was said to have threatened to reveal Gates' alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2017 after the billionaire refused to join his multibillion-dollar charitable fund with JPMorgan Chase.

In March 2022, the billionaire's ex-wife Melinda, 60, suggested Epstein was a factor in the end of her marriage to Gates.

During a CBS Mornings interview, she admitted she decided to leave her 27-year marriage "for many reasons," including Gates' connection to Epstein.