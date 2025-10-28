Exposed: How Bill Gates' Connections to Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Landed Tech Billionaire at the Center of a Deep State Cover-up Conspiracy Theory Involving Sick Pedo
Oct. 28 2025, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has found himself under scrutiny due to his past ties to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and a deep state conspiracy theory alleging an FBI coverup to protect the disgraced financier's wealthy and powerful clients, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gates, who turned 70 on October 28, has previously denied any connections to Epstein's vile sex trafficking ring and confessed he "foolish to spend any time with him" at all.
Gates Breaks Silence on Epstein
The tech billionaire said he thought Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial, would help him with his "global health philanthropy" but it was "a huge mistake."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Epstein was said to have threatened to reveal Gates' alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2017 after the billionaire refused to join his multibillion-dollar charitable fund with JPMorgan Chase.
In March 2022, the billionaire's ex-wife Melinda, 60, suggested Epstein was a factor in the end of her marriage to Gates.
During a CBS Mornings interview, she admitted she decided to leave her 27-year marriage "for many reasons," including Gates' connection to Epstein.
FBI Coverup Accusations
Meanwhile, insiders claimed rogue FBI agents are behind the chilling conspiracy to conceal evidence that could potentially reveal who in Epstein's social circle may have victimized sex-trafficked women and girls.
Insiders claimed the insidious plot was exposed after Attorney General Pam Bondi demanded the "full and complete files" related to the FBI's two Epstein investigations, which date back to 2006 and 2018.
The late pedophile's vast list of clients – who have denied any wrong doing – allegedly included Gates, Prince Andrew, late former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, Israel's ex-Prime Minister Ehud Barak and presidents Bill Clinton and Trump.
Trump campaigned on a vow of transparency on topics including Epstein, JFK's assassination and UFO files. Yet, the bureau published only 200 measly pages related to Epstein in February, many of which were heavily redacted, totally blacked out or contained well-known information, such as private jet flight logs.
Many critics and lawmakers branded the release a "complete disappointment."
In a scathing letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, Bondi alleged the New York field office was sitting on thousands of documents. She demanded the documents be turned over in 24 hours and investigate those who stonewalled her, but that deadline has long passed.
'FBI's Entrenched Bureaucracy'
An insider said: "Bondi is learning just how hard it is to deal with the FBI's entrenched bureaucracy.
"There are agents there who have been in the game a very long time and have complicated loyalties and priorities that might not align with the public good."
Sources claimed some in the FBI have argued against releasing the files because they might assist the appeal of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted madam who is serving 20-years in prison for a sex trafficking conviction.
Others claimed agents were shielding the wealthy elite.
A source said: "You're dealing with some very important rich people connected to Epstein. To think their influence doesn't extend info the FBI would be naive."
In 2007, a planned FBI arrest of Epstein while he was judging a Virgin Islands beauty contest was scorched by Justice Department brass – shortly before the sex creep's controversial non-prosecution agreement, in which he pleaded guilty to state prostitution offenses in Florida in return for the feds backing off more serious charges.
Twelve years later Epstein was busted for sex trafficking but was soon found dead in his Manhattan jail cell from an apparent suicide.
Epstein's 'Missing' Surveillance Footage
Insiders claimed the FBI's Epstein evidence – including a computer seized in 2005 – could expose the money manager's clients.
A source said: "Epstein wired most of his homes with cameras, but no one has seen the recordings. These videos could finally blow up his famous associates' denials of sexual misconduct."