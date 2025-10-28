EXCLUSIVE: Martina Navratilova Not 'Thrilled' Wife Julia Lemigova's Raunchy Trysts Are 'Out There' — and It's Likely Causing 'Tension' Between the Couple

"As far as Martina goes, she’s definitely not a fan of the fact that Julia and her business are out, regardless of whatever posts or comments Julia may make in the press," an insider claimed.

"Rest assured, behind the scenes, there was almost definitely tension and intense conversations over what was said on the reunion," they continued. " Martina is a private person, and there’s no way she’s thrilled this is all out there."

They added: "Knowing her, she’s more mortified than anything. Whether they stay together for the long haul – only time will tell."