EXCLUSIVE: Martina Navratilova Not 'Thrilled' Wife Julia Lemigova's Raunchy Trysts Are 'Out There' — and It's Likely Causing 'Tension' Between the Couple
Oct. 28 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Martina Navratilova has been left feeling very unhappy her wife Julia Lemigova's trysts have been outed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
As fans of The Real Housewives of Miami star know, Lemigova claimed she hooked up with castmate Adriana de Moura on the reunion, which, in turn, led de Moura to make allegations about Lemigova getting with a Haitian mortician and a cop.
There's 'No Way' Martina Navratilova's 'Thrilled' Julia Lemigova's Business Is Out There
"As far as Martina goes, she’s definitely not a fan of the fact that Julia and her business are out, regardless of whatever posts or comments Julia may make in the press," an insider claimed.
"Rest assured, behind the scenes, there was almost definitely tension and intense conversations over what was said on the reunion," they continued. " Martina is a private person, and there’s no way she’s thrilled this is all out there."
They added: "Knowing her, she’s more mortified than anything. Whether they stay together for the long haul – only time will tell."
Julia Lemigova 'Is Trying to Rewrite the Narrative.'
As far as Lemigova goes, the source claimed she's "pissed" de Moura "let out the truth about her past indiscretions."
"She is trying to rewrite the narrative and reclaim it as her own," they shared, referring to Lemigova speaking out recently to confirm she did sleep with the Haitian mortician but deny it was while she was with Navratilova.
"She’s also telling a different timeline than what was initially conveyed to Adriana," the insider continued. "Adriana was always a good friend to Julia, and the way she’s been treated this season… It's truly unforgivable."
Julia Lemigova Confirmed She Slept With the Haitian Mortician
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lemigova appeared at a comedy show and fan experience hosted by Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton on October 22 and talked about her rendezvous with the Haitian mortician.
"Do you wanna know if it’s true?" Lemigova questioned the audience before shouting, "Yes!" confirming she had indeed slept with the Haitian mortician.
"Do you wanna know if it happened while I was married to Martina?" she continued. "F--- no! … No, no, and no."
She went on to state it happened while she was living in Paris and owned a spa. She said he asked for a job at her spa in exchange for free makeup services.
While Lemigova did not provide dates of their entanglement, she claimed that it was "the last f------ time I ever saw him."
What Did Adriana de Moura Specifically Accuse Julia Lemigova of?
During part two of the Season 7 Real Housewives of Miami reunion, de Moura fired off a series of allegations after Lemigova claimed they'd slept together.
"She was cheating on Martina with a Haitian mortician," de Moura asserted. "That’s when [Lemigova] told me everything. You were with a Haitian mortician. You used to take him to the motel, pay for the motel, bring the champagne, and had to give him a coffee machine as a gift. You forgot about that little b---.."
"And then she had another lover, a cop," she added.
While rumors of a potential parting of the ways for Navratilova and Lemigova have surfaced in the midst of Lemigova's romps being outed, an insider denied them to RadarOnline.com.
"This is not true," our source explicitly stated. "Martina and Julia are not getting divorced."