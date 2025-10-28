Your tip
'Nobody Wants To Be Associated With Her': Sarah Ferguson 'Has Nowhere to Go — Or Anyone to Go With' After Being Booted Out of Royal Lodge With Ex Prince Andrew

picture of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson fears she has 'nowhere to go' after being booted out of the home she shares with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Oct. 28 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson has been left "completely on the edge" after being booted out of her royal residence.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the now former Duchess, 66, fears she "has nowhere to go — or anyone else to go with," according to friends, as negotiations rumble on over her and ex-husband Prince Andrew's future.

Kicked Out

picture of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew and Ferguson are being marched out of the Royal Lodge.

A source said: "People don't want to be associated with her any more."

A friend added: "The honest truth is that she has nowhere to go and no one to go with (if Andrew loses Royal Lodge). Her future is hanging in the balance."

Despite divorcing nearly 30 years ago, the former couple continue to live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where they have resided since 2008.

But in wake of Andrew being stripped of his royal titles amid his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — and Ferguson's association with the scandal — there have been growing calls for the pair to be kicked out of the property, where they have been living "virtually rent free."

Eyes On Meghan and Harry's Old Home

picture of meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Andrew wants to live in Meghan and Harry's former residence, Frogmore Cottage.

However, in the latest twist to the saga it has been suggested Andrew and Ferguson may finally go their separate ways – with the former Duke taking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old home Frogmore Cottage, while his ex-wife is demanding Adelaide Cottage, currently being vacated by the Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However sources close to the pair, who reacted angrily, insisted the offer is "misrepresentative of the truth" and has, in fact, "been on the table for months."

"It was an option put forward by the 'other side' and at an early stage (in negotiations)," they claimed.

"Whether it is still on the table, I don't know. But the suggestion that they have been demanding a new home each is misrepresentative of the truth.

"No demands have been made. People have been trying to come up with solutions."

Doesn't Want Another 'Spare' On His Hands

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles's goodwill towards Ferguson may be born out of fear she could expose Royals in new memoir.

King Charles has long wanted his beleaguered younger brother to move out of Grade II-listed, 30-room Royal Lodge on the Windsor Great Park estate, which he acquired in 2004 after the Queen Mother's death two years earlier.

However, his move to protect Ferguson has sparked surprise among some in royal circles who point out that the King has no legal responsibility whatsoever towards the former Duchess, who has, in effect, been a 'lodger' at her ex-husband's home for almost two decades.

Others, however, point out that the monarch may consider it prudent to keep Ferguson "in the fold", rather than her consider another tell-all book.

She has already brought out a memoir in 1996, the year she divorced Andrew, and then an autobiography in 2011.

picture of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson is hugely 'embarrassed' by her involvement the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Another source added: "The King is a kind man but his patience has been pushed to the limit. However, the last thing he also wants is another Spare [the controversial memoir brought out by his own son, Prince Harry, in 2023)."

The King has also treated his former sister-in-law kindly in recent years given her personal battles after being diagnosed with both breast and skin cancers. Sources with knowledge of Ferguson's situation have described her as "absolutely bereft" and "completely on the edge."

She is said to be hugely "embarrassed" by the scandal which has also come home to roost for her personally after the publication of a "cringeworthy" email she wrote to disgraced financier Epstein, apologising profusely for disassociating herself from him publicly following his child sex conviction in 2008.

