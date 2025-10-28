'Nobody Wants To Be Associated With Her': Sarah Ferguson 'Has Nowhere to Go — Or Anyone to Go With' After Being Booted Out of Royal Lodge With Ex Prince Andrew

A source said: "People don't want to be associated with her any more."

A friend added: "The honest truth is that she has nowhere to go and no one to go with (if Andrew loses Royal Lodge). Her future is hanging in the balance."

Despite divorcing nearly 30 years ago, the former couple continue to live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where they have resided since 2008.

But in wake of Andrew being stripped of his royal titles amid his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — and Ferguson's association with the scandal — there have been growing calls for the pair to be kicked out of the property, where they have been living "virtually rent free."