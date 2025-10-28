George Clooney’s 'Blood Was Boiling' Over Virginia Giuffre’s 'Grotesque Fabrication' Claiming Ghislaine Maxwell 'Performed a Sex Act on Him'
Oct. 28 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
George Clooney has been left fuming over an allegation Virginia Giuffre made in her posthumous memoir that Ghislaine Maxwell once performed a sex act on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following the bombshell memoir release, an insider dished the Hollywood legend is "boiling" over the "grotesque fabrication."
George Clooney Claims He Never Met Ghislaine Maxwell
In Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Giuffre's memoir that came out earlier this month, she alleges Maxwell, 63, told her she had taken Clooney, 47, into a bathroom during a social event and performed a sexual act on him.
While Clooney's team declined to comment on the ordeal, a Hollywood associate said the following to a media outlet: "George's blood was boiling when he heard what had been written. He has never met Ghislaine Maxwell in his life, and he's horrified his name has been dragged into this."
Giuffre was a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring after being recruited by Maxwell when she was a teenager. While she was promised a job as a masseuse, she was inevitably forced into performing sexual acts with Epstein's friends.
George Clooney Is in 'Disbelief' and Angry Over Virginia Giuffre's Allegation About Him
"Virginia wanted her truth on the record, no matter how uncomfortable it made people," the source shared, detailing how the book was mostly completed prior to her death and is "as she left it – raw, painful, and without legal varnish."
As far as Clooney goes, his friends insist he had "zero involvement" with Epstein and Maxwell.
"George's entire reaction has been disbelief and anger," a longtime colleague of his shared. "He understands that Virginia suffered enormously, but to have this falsehood attached to his name is devastating."
His friends also shared what has happened due to the claim has been "deeply distressing."
"He's angry not just for himself but for his family," one source shared. "He wants to make clear he had no connection whatsoever to these people. It's a disgusting lie – and he won't let it stand."
Virginia Giuffre Addresses Prince Andrew in Her Book
Aside from Clooney, Prince Andrew is also addressed in the book, as Giuffre had made allegations against him, insisting she was trafficked to him three times when she was 17.
"He believed having sex with me was his birthright," she writes in the memoir.
In 2022, Giuffre settled a civil lawsuit with Prince Andrew for an undisclosed amount.
Giuffre died by suicide in April.
What Did Virginia Giuffre Say About Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell?
As far as Epstein goes, he committed suicide while he was serving time in prison for sex trafficking minors in 2019.
Maxwell, who was his madam and fixer, was convicted in 2021 of child sex trafficking. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida.
When talking about Maxwell and Epstein in her book, Giuffre says: "From the start, they manipulated me into participating in behaviors that ate away at me, eroding my ability to comprehend reality and preventing me from defending myself.
"From the start, I was groomed to be complicit in my own devastation. Of all the terrible wounds they inflicted, that forced complicity was the most destructive."
"My job: to do whatever they asked whenever they asked it," she added.
"There were no bars on the windows or locks on the doors. But I was a prisoner trapped in an invisible cage."