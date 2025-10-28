George Clooney’s 'Blood Was Boiling' Over Virginia Giuffre’s 'Grotesque Fabrication' Claiming Ghislaine Maxwell 'Performed a Sex Act on Him'

Following the bombshell memoir release, an insider dished the Hollywood legend is "boiling" over the "grotesque fabrication."

George Clooney has been left fuming over an allegation Virginia Giuffre made in her posthumous memoir that Ghislaine Maxwell once performed a sex act on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

George Clooney is 'horrified his name has been dragged into this,' an insider dished.

Giuffre was a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein 's sex trafficking ring after being recruited by Maxwell when she was a teenager. While she was promised a job as a masseuse, she was inevitably forced into performing sexual acts with Epstein's friends.

While Clooney's team declined to comment on the ordeal, a Hollywood associate said the following to a media outlet: "George's blood was boiling when he heard what had been written. He has never met Ghislaine Maxwell in his life, and he's horrified his name has been dragged into this."

In Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Giuffre's memoir that came out earlier this month, she alleges Maxwell, 63, told her she had taken Clooney, 47, into a bathroom during a social event and performed a sexual act on him.

According to a source, George Clooney feels having 'this falsehood attached to his name is devastating.'

"Virginia wanted her truth on the record, no matter how uncomfortable it made people," the source shared, detailing how the book was mostly completed prior to her death and is "as she left it – raw, painful, and without legal varnish."

As far as Clooney goes, his friends insist he had "zero involvement" with Epstein and Maxwell.

"George's entire reaction has been disbelief and anger," a longtime colleague of his shared. "He understands that Virginia suffered enormously, but to have this falsehood attached to his name is devastating."

His friends also shared what has happened due to the claim has been "deeply distressing."

"He's angry not just for himself but for his family," one source shared. "He wants to make clear he had no connection whatsoever to these people. It's a disgusting lie – and he won't let it stand."