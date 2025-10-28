Meghan Markle Breaks 'Family Promise' by Finally Showing Her Kids Faces for the First Time in 3 Years in Halloween-Themed Video
Oct. 28 2025, Published 9:52 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has broken a family promise never to show her children's faces on social media.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex gave brief glimpses of kids Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, during a Halloween-themed video she posted on Instagram.
Facial Features Revealed
The former Suits star, 44, usually obscures her children's faces by only photographing them from behind, but her latest video offered fans a peek at their features as they ran around while their father Prince Harry, 41, carved a pumpkin.
Although the pictures were blurry, it is the first time a photo of Lilibet’s face has been shared publicly since 2022, when an official portrait was released for her birthday.
Archie's face has not been shown in a photo since the Sussexes' Christmas card in 2021.
In the new clips, Lilibet was seen dressed in pink leggings and a matching top, while her older brother appeared to be wearing a smart black polo shirt and matching trousers.
In recent months, Meghan has only shown the back of her children's heads to maintain their privacy on social media.
Vow To Protect Indentites
Insiders claim Meghan and Harry choose to protect their children’s identity online for "safety reasons", as after giving up their royal roles, they are not offered the same level of protection as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.
An insider said: "I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can't.
"William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable. And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children. They know the world wants to see (them, but) I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does."
Meanwhile, Meghan herself has spoken about protecting their children's privacy.
Halloween Fun
She said: "Our kids are young. They're three and five. They're amazing.
"But all you want to do as parents is protect them. And so, as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."
However, a royal expert claims the reason why Meghan and Harry are not showing their kids' faces online is all part of a money-making scheme.
Veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards says: "I don’t know why we can't see the children's faces.
"I think she's obviously got some sort of scheme there where she might want some money ties on one day, I don't know.
"But those children, I feel sorry for them really. I mean, they've got cousins here, they’re never going to meet and never going to play with.
"There's palaces here and castles here that they could enjoy as well and spend summer holidays with their cousins. I feel really sorry for them, cooped up in that place.
"Will we ever see their faces? I don't know, maybe one day she’ll produce a calendar or something of her children's faces and that'll be sort of another Meghan special."