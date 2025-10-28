Meghan Markle Breaks 'Family Promise' by Finally Showing Her Kids Faces for the First Time in 3 Years in Halloween-Themed Video

The former Suits star, 44, usually obscures her children's faces by only photographing them from behind, but her latest video offered fans a peek at their features as they ran around while their father Prince Harry, 41, carved a pumpkin.

Although the pictures were blurry, it is the first time a photo of Lilibet’s face has been shared publicly since 2022, when an official portrait was released for her birthday.

Archie's face has not been shown in a photo since the Sussexes' Christmas card in 2021.

In the new clips, Lilibet was seen dressed in pink leggings and a matching top, while her older brother appeared to be wearing a smart black polo shirt and matching trousers.

In recent months, Meghan has only shown the back of her children's heads to maintain their privacy on social media.