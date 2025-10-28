Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Breaks 'Family Promise' by Finally Showing Her Kids Faces for the First Time in 3 Years in Halloween-Themed Video

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA/@meghan;Instagram

Meghan Markle has given a rare glimpse of her children's faces in a new Halloween-themed video which she posted on Instagram.

Oct. 28 2025, Published 9:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has broken a family promise never to show her children's faces on social media.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex gave brief glimpses of kids Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, during a Halloween-themed video she posted on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Facial Features Revealed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Archie and Lilibet
Source: @meghan;Instagram

Archie and Lilibet's faces, although blurry, have been seen for the first time in three years.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Suits star, 44, usually obscures her children's faces by only photographing them from behind, but her latest video offered fans a peek at their features as they ran around while their father Prince Harry, 41, carved a pumpkin.

Although the pictures were blurry, it is the first time a photo of Lilibet’s face has been shared publicly since 2022, when an official portrait was released for her birthday.

Archie's face has not been shown in a photo since the Sussexes' Christmas card in 2021.

In the new clips, Lilibet was seen dressed in pink leggings and a matching top, while her older brother appeared to be wearing a smart black polo shirt and matching trousers.

In recent months, Meghan has only shown the back of her children's heads to maintain their privacy on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Vow To Protect Indentites

picture of Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet
Source: @meghan;Instagram

Meghan usually protects her kids' identiities using emojis, like this snap taken at Disneyland.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders claim Meghan and Harry choose to protect their children’s identity online for "safety reasons", as after giving up their royal roles, they are not offered the same level of protection as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

An insider said: "I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can't.

"William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable. And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children. They know the world wants to see (them, but) I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does."

Meanwhile, Meghan herself has spoken about protecting their children's privacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Halloween Fun

picture of Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet
Source: @meghan;Instagram

The kids were filmed having fun at a pumpkin farm over the weekend.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk

Tyler Robinson Trial Chaos: Judge Ridiculed for Allowing Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer to Wear Civilian Clothes In Court, Denies Request to Appear Without Restraints

Allison Janney 'had no patience' for the 'chaos' of working wtih Matthew Perry, an insider said.

Allison Janney's Nightmare Co-star Revealed? Actress Had 'Rough' Time Working With Matthew Perry During His Struggles Before Deciding to Never Work With 'Impossible' Star Again

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "Our kids are young. They're three and five. They're amazing.

"But all you want to do as parents is protect them. And so, as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."

However, a royal expert claims the reason why Meghan and Harry are not showing their kids' faces online is all part of a money-making scheme.

Veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards says: "I don’t know why we can't see the children's faces.

"I think she's obviously got some sort of scheme there where she might want some money ties on one day, I don't know.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan has been accused of keeping her kids' identity secret as part of a future money-making scheme.

"But those children, I feel sorry for them really. I mean, they've got cousins here, they’re never going to meet and never going to play with.

"There's palaces here and castles here that they could enjoy as well and spend summer holidays with their cousins. I feel really sorry for them, cooped up in that place.

"Will we ever see their faces? I don't know, maybe one day she’ll produce a calendar or something of her children's faces and that'll be sort of another Meghan special."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.