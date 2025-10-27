'Embarrassing': Meghan Markle Accused of Being 'Out of Touch' For Wearing $1,600 Outfit to Pumpkin Patch in 'Staged and Fake' Family Photos 

Markle, 44, shared a video showing off her ensemble as she, her husband, Prince Harry , and their two children picked out their jack-o'-lanterns before a carving session, getting trolled by fans for the $1,600 outfit.

Even a light-hearted family day out to a pumpkin patch was a chance for "Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle to rock up in a very pricey outfit, RadarOnline .com can reveal.

Prince Harry wore a much more casual and less expensive outfit than his wife for their family outing.

The family of four was the only one at the Lane Farm pumpkin patch in Santa Barbara, California, as no other customers were seen shopping for their Halloween staple.

Harry, 40, was far more casual in a pair of faded jeans, a zip-front sweatshirt, and a baseball cap. Their daughter, Lillbet, 4, wore a pink knit top and matching pants, which she's been seen in before in other social media posts shared by the Duchess of Sussex.

Back at their Montecito mansion, Harry was seen carving up his jack o'lantern, while the couple's son Archie, 6, watched as his mom's close friend Markus Anderson, the global membership director of the private Soho House chain, worked on his pumpkin.

"Who dresses in boots and a coat while leaving the kids with nothing but what looks like thin pajamas? My guess is it's warm there, but Meghan wants to look like the hunting-fishing-shooting set.... Next to a gas station in a desolate pumpkin patch," one fan griped on Reddit about Markle's chic ensemble compared to the rest of her family.

A second user huffed: "Still dressing like she is a wannabe influencer in the Cotswolds for the first time in their life. For how hateful she claims the UK was to her, she certainly contorts herself to play a cliched stereotype of British royal/old money types."

Others marveled at how a prince of the realm was now so far from his formerly grand life in the British royal family.

"Harry looking out at a US gas station, he has come a long way from the Palace," one user laughed, while a second joked, "Pumpkin patch right by the gas station. Very royal, haha."

A third user noted, "I’m sure it is a big step down from what Harry is used to," while a fourth pointed out, "Harry truly looks defeated. He looks like he'd rather be anywhere else but there."