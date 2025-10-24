Meghan Markle's Barefoot Greeting Sparks Outrage and Disgust... after Prince Harry Confessed Unhygienic Habit Made Prince William 'Completely Freaked Out'

Markle opened up about her domestic dressing habits when she joined college pal Courtney Adamo for a discussion about her book, The Family Home: Inspiring Ideas for a Home Filled with Joy, at a Summerland, Calif., bookstore on Thursday, October 23.

When at the Montecito mansion she shares with her husband, Prince Harry, Markle gushed how she loves to answer the door "barefoot" and with an "apron on."

"It demystifies," she told the Godmother's Bookstore audience and those watching via the store's Substack live stream.

"People walk in and go, 'Oh, she's in this with me.' And what are they drawn to? Your kitchen. They come right in, and suddenly everyone's a little bit softened," Markle added about the barefoot practice.