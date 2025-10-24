Robert Irwin 'Breaking Point' Fears Erupt — Late Crocodile Hunter Steve's Only Son 'Risks Hitting a Wall Sooner or Later' as Fame Pressure Mounts From 'DWTS' Gig

The late Steve Irwin's son, Robert, has sparked fears he's pushing himself to the "breaking point" amid mounting pressure from fame brought on by Dancing With the Stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Robert, 21, has emerged as a fan favorite on DWTS and recently gave a tear-jerking performance in honor of his mom, Teri, for dedication week.

As his star rating continues to climb and he lands more TV gigs and projects, sources warned he's at risk for burnout if he doesn't slow down.