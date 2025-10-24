Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Dancing With the Stars

Robert Irwin 'Breaking Point' Fears Erupt — Late Crocodile Hunter Steve's Only Son 'Risks Hitting a Wall Sooner or Later' as Fame Pressure Mounts From 'DWTS' Gig

Photo of Robert Irwin
Source: MEGA

Robert Irwin's busy schedule has sparked 'burnout' fears.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The late Steve Irwin's son, Robert, has sparked fears he's pushing himself to the "breaking point" amid mounting pressure from fame brought on by Dancing With the Stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Robert, 21, has emerged as a fan favorite on DWTS and recently gave a tear-jerking performance in honor of his mom, Teri, for dedication week.

As his star rating continues to climb and he lands more TV gigs and projects, sources warned he's at risk for burnout if he doesn't slow down.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Irwin's 'DWTS' Success Leads to More Projects

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Robert Irwin
Source: MEGA

A TV insider claimed executives want Robert to host the survival series 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

According to well-placed insiders, Hollywood executives are said to be "eager" to latch on to Robert's newfound popularity, and discussions are underway about having the Aussie host the UK survival show, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, for US audiences.

Insiders alleged plans included filming the US series with Robert near the Australia Zoo, which is owned and operated by the Irwin family.

An industry source said: "Robert is a natural. He has got the charisma, the humor, and that genuine love for the outdoors that Americans absolutely adore.

"Everyone sees him as the next big global wildlife presenter, and the timing couldn't be better."

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Irwin Charms US Audiences

Photo of Robert Irwin
Source: MEGA

Robert has emerged as a fan favorite on the dancing competition show.

Of course, the Irwins have long held a special place in the hearts of US viewers thanks to The Crocodile Hunter. When Robert's older sister Bindi, 27, competed on DWTS in 2015, US audiences voted her the season champion.

Sources said Robert has followed in his late father and sister's footsteps, captivating audiences with his charm and fancy footwork.

"The reaction to Robert has been overwhelming," the insider noted. "He's funny, polite, down-to-earth. American audiences can't get enough of him."

His mom is also said to be on board with the I'm a Celebrity US reboot – and sources claimed she felt the opportunity aligned with her family's brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Terri Irwin Advises Against 'Risqué' Gigs

Photo of Robert and Terri Irwin
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Terri has advised her son against 'risqué' projects.

In addition to the survival show project, producers for The Bachelor are also said to be trying to entice Robert to join the franchise, though Teri was apparently less than thrilled with the proposal.

Sources claimed the protective single mom stepped in and advised her son against considering the gig, to which Robert commented, "Stranger things have happened," when he was later asked his thoughts on doing the dating show.

Insiders claimed Robert has turned down other "risqué" offers in the wake of his DTWS stint, including Las Vegas male revue shows Chippendales and Thunder Down Under.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Tim Curry

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Wheelchair-Bound Tim Curry's Pain-Wracked Final Days After 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' Icon Revealed He is Always on the Edge of Another Potentially Fatal Stroke

Photo of Johnny Carson

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Carson's 'Cold and Conservative' Mother Left Her Famous Son 'Hurting Badly' — After She Rejected a Controversial Joke

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Robert Irwin
Source: MEGA

An insider warned Robert 'risks hitting a wall sooner or later' as he takes on more projects.'

Instead of gyrating on stage in Sin City, Robert agreed to star in the family-friendly animated film Zootopia 2, in which he voices the character of koala "Robert Furwin."

As the job opportunities continue to roll in, insiders warned the conservationist turned Hollywood sweetheart may need to consider taking a break for his own well-being.

"Robert is booked and busy," a source shared. "However, he is going non-stop – and even a fit, healthy lad like him risks hitting a wall sooner or later."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.