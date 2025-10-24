Robert Irwin 'Breaking Point' Fears Erupt — Late Crocodile Hunter Steve's Only Son 'Risks Hitting a Wall Sooner or Later' as Fame Pressure Mounts From 'DWTS' Gig
Oct. 24 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
The late Steve Irwin's son, Robert, has sparked fears he's pushing himself to the "breaking point" amid mounting pressure from fame brought on by Dancing With the Stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Robert, 21, has emerged as a fan favorite on DWTS and recently gave a tear-jerking performance in honor of his mom, Teri, for dedication week.
As his star rating continues to climb and he lands more TV gigs and projects, sources warned he's at risk for burnout if he doesn't slow down.
Robert Irwin's 'DWTS' Success Leads to More Projects
According to well-placed insiders, Hollywood executives are said to be "eager" to latch on to Robert's newfound popularity, and discussions are underway about having the Aussie host the UK survival show, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, for US audiences.
Insiders alleged plans included filming the US series with Robert near the Australia Zoo, which is owned and operated by the Irwin family.
An industry source said: "Robert is a natural. He has got the charisma, the humor, and that genuine love for the outdoors that Americans absolutely adore.
"Everyone sees him as the next big global wildlife presenter, and the timing couldn't be better."
Robert Irwin Charms US Audiences
Of course, the Irwins have long held a special place in the hearts of US viewers thanks to The Crocodile Hunter. When Robert's older sister Bindi, 27, competed on DWTS in 2015, US audiences voted her the season champion.
Sources said Robert has followed in his late father and sister's footsteps, captivating audiences with his charm and fancy footwork.
"The reaction to Robert has been overwhelming," the insider noted. "He's funny, polite, down-to-earth. American audiences can't get enough of him."
His mom is also said to be on board with the I'm a Celebrity US reboot – and sources claimed she felt the opportunity aligned with her family's brand.
Terri Irwin Advises Against 'Risqué' Gigs
In addition to the survival show project, producers for The Bachelor are also said to be trying to entice Robert to join the franchise, though Teri was apparently less than thrilled with the proposal.
Sources claimed the protective single mom stepped in and advised her son against considering the gig, to which Robert commented, "Stranger things have happened," when he was later asked his thoughts on doing the dating show.
Insiders claimed Robert has turned down other "risqué" offers in the wake of his DTWS stint, including Las Vegas male revue shows Chippendales and Thunder Down Under.
Instead of gyrating on stage in Sin City, Robert agreed to star in the family-friendly animated film Zootopia 2, in which he voices the character of koala "Robert Furwin."
As the job opportunities continue to roll in, insiders warned the conservationist turned Hollywood sweetheart may need to consider taking a break for his own well-being.
"Robert is booked and busy," a source shared. "However, he is going non-stop – and even a fit, healthy lad like him risks hitting a wall sooner or later."