Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Arrest Shock! Man Busted for 'Criminal Trespassing' on Travis Kelce's Property as He Attempted to Serve Singer Deposition Papers on Behalf of Justin Baldoni's Legal Team

A former cop was nabbed while attempting to serve Taylor Swift deposition papers on behalf of Justin Baldoni's attorneys.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Don't come for Taylor Swift.

In the early hours of September 15, a man was arrested for criminal trespassing on the grounds of the singer's fiancé, Travis Kelce's home in Leawood, Kansas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Justin Lee Fisher, 48, a former cop turned private eye, was nabbed while attempting to serve the singer, 35, deposition papers on behalf of Justin Baldoni's attorneys in his increasingly bitter dispute with his It Ends With Us costar – and onetime Swift bestie – Blake Lively.

Taylor's Legal Nightmare Continues

Taylor Swift was targeted in a trespassing incident at Travis Kelce's Kansas home.
Source: MEGA

The arrest came just two days after a federal judge overseeing the defamation and sexual harassment lawsuits between Justin, 41, and Blake, 38, denied a request to depose the So High School singer.

Per a police report, a Nashville-based security firm notified the police after Fisher jumped the fence to try to gain access to the 17,000-square-foot house on 3.5 acres Travis Kelce, 35, purchased for $6 million in 2022.

Fisher is due back in Leawood Municipal Court on October 15.

Swift denied agreeing to a deposition in Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively.
Source: MEGA

In September, Baldoni's team claimed Swift "agreed" to be deposed in his lawsuit against Lively, which her team denied.

"Since the inception of this matter, we have consistently maintained that my client has no material role in this matter," her attorney wrote in a letter submitted September 12, adding that if she were "forced" into a deposition, she would be available the week of Oct. 20.

Baldoni has alleged Lively's celeb friends, including Swift, influenced It Ends With Us, a claim her rep previously called out as "creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

