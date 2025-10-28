EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Arrest Shock! Man Busted for 'Criminal Trespassing' on Travis Kelce's Property as He Attempted to Serve Singer Deposition Papers on Behalf of Justin Baldoni's Legal Team
Oct. 28 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Don't come for Taylor Swift.
In the early hours of September 15, a man was arrested for criminal trespassing on the grounds of the singer's fiancé, Travis Kelce's home in Leawood, Kansas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Justin Lee Fisher, 48, a former cop turned private eye, was nabbed while attempting to serve the singer, 35, deposition papers on behalf of Justin Baldoni's attorneys in his increasingly bitter dispute with his It Ends With Us costar – and onetime Swift bestie – Blake Lively.
Taylor's Legal Nightmare Continues
The arrest came just two days after a federal judge overseeing the defamation and sexual harassment lawsuits between Justin, 41, and Blake, 38, denied a request to depose the So High School singer.
Per a police report, a Nashville-based security firm notified the police after Fisher jumped the fence to try to gain access to the 17,000-square-foot house on 3.5 acres Travis Kelce, 35, purchased for $6 million in 2022.
Fisher is due back in Leawood Municipal Court on October 15.
Swift's Legal Nightmare
EXCLUSIVE: Gary Busey, 81, Sentenced to Two Years of Probation for Sex Crimes Charge Following Creepy 2022 Convention ‘Assault’ — After Actor Admitted 'It Was Not an Accidental Touching'
In September, Baldoni's team claimed Swift "agreed" to be deposed in his lawsuit against Lively, which her team denied.
"Since the inception of this matter, we have consistently maintained that my client has no material role in this matter," her attorney wrote in a letter submitted September 12, adding that if she were "forced" into a deposition, she would be available the week of Oct. 20.
Baldoni has alleged Lively's celeb friends, including Swift, influenced It Ends With Us, a claim her rep previously called out as "creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."