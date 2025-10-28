EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Arrest Shock! Man Busted for 'Criminal Trespassing' on Travis Kelce's Property as He Attempted to Serve Singer Deposition Papers on Behalf of Justin Baldoni's Legal Team

Don't come for Taylor Swift.

In the early hours of September 15, a man was arrested for criminal trespassing on the grounds of the singer's fiancé, Travis Kelce's home in Leawood, Kansas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Justin Lee Fisher, 48, a former cop turned private eye, was nabbed while attempting to serve the singer, 35, deposition papers on behalf of Justin Baldoni's attorneys in his increasingly bitter dispute with his It Ends With Us costar – and onetime Swift bestie – Blake Lively.