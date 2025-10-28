EXCLUSIVE: Gary Busey, 81, Sentenced to Two Years of Probation for Sex Crimes Charge Following Creepy 2022 Convention ‘Assault’ — After Actor Admitted 'It Was Not an Accidental Touching'

Prosecutors alleged he grabbed the buttocks of two women and attempted to unhook the bra of another woman, reportedly asking her "where she got them."

Busey's attorney, Blair Zwillman, asked the court to impose only a fine, citing his client's age, health issues, and the fact that he lives in California.

But Camden County Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue rejected the request, saying, "In the interest of justice, I am sentencing this defendant to two years' probation."

She noted the gravity of the offense and Busey's prior interactions with the criminal justice system.