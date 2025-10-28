Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gary Busey, 81, Sentenced to Two Years of Probation for Sex Crimes Charge Following Creepy 2022 Convention ‘Assault’ — After Actor Admitted 'It Was Not an Accidental Touching'

Photo of Gary Busey
Source: MEGA

Gary Busey has answered for his crimes.

Oct. 28 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Sex pest Gary Busey was sentenced to two years' probation after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching a woman during a horror film convention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 81-year-old Point Break star was accused of groping three women during a meet-and-greet at a fan event at a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, hotel in 2022.

Claims Against Gary

Photo of Gary Busey
Source: MEGA

Busey was sentenced to two years probation.

Prosecutors alleged he grabbed the buttocks of two women and attempted to unhook the bra of another woman, reportedly asking her "where she got them."

Busey's attorney, Blair Zwillman, asked the court to impose only a fine, citing his client's age, health issues, and the fact that he lives in California.

But Camden County Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue rejected the request, saying, "In the interest of justice, I am sentencing this defendant to two years' probation."

She noted the gravity of the offense and Busey's prior interactions with the criminal justice system.

Gary Pleading Guilty

Photo of Gary Busey
Source: MEGA

Busey was accused of groping multiple women during a 2022 horror film event before pleading guilty to one count of sexual contact.

At first, the actor, who was nominated for an Oscar for his leading role in 1978's The Buddy Holly Story, denied the charges, claiming the women made up the accusations. He pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in March 2025.

But in July, Busey did an about-face, pleading guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. Zwillman said the charge was related to "touching the buttocks of a female over the clothing."

In 1988, Busey sustained a traumatic brain injury after he was involved in a motorcycle accident while not wearing a helmet.

