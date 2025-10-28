Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Bella Hadid
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bella Hadid's Lyme Disease Agony! Supermodel's Mom Yolanda Accused of Sharing Emotional Hospital Photos for 'Attention'

Bella Hadid , yolanda hadid
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid battles Lyme disease while mom Yolanda faces backlash for posting hospital photos online.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Struggling supermodel Bella Hadid is finding out who her friends are as she continues her 13-year battle with Lyme disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The cover girl, 29, who was recently hospitalized after a flare-up of the chronic condition, was diagnosed with the tick-borne disease in 2012. Later that year, her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and brother, Anwar, were also diagnosed with Lyme, which they may have contracted while living on a ranch in Santa Barbara.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella's Painful Health Battle

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
An insider said Bella Hadid continues to battle chronic Lyme disease symptoms that remain unseen by most.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Bella Hadid continues to battle chronic Lyme disease symptoms that remain unseen by most.

Article continues below advertisement

"Chronic Lyme disease, like Bella has, is especially tough because the symptoms aren't visible to the eye," shared an insider.

"People can look at her and not realize the suffering she's enduring, the exhaustion, the body pains, the depression and brain fog. It's debilitating."

The insider added: "Bella's very open about what she does to fight it because there's so little information out there and she feels like she has a duty to shine a spotlight on it."

But not everyone in her life is sympathetic to her struggles.

"Certain people have let her down – friends who act like she's not sick or change the subject when she brings it up," a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella 'Hides' Her Pain Well

Article continues below advertisement
Bella's mom, Yolanda Hadid, recalled sharing her own Lyme experience on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'
Source: MEGA

Bella's mom, Yolanda Hadid, recalled sharing her own Lyme experience on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Article continues below advertisement

Yolanda, a former model, shared her own Lyme journey while appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Bella's family has been so supportive, especially her mom. But others don't understand what she's going through," said the insider.

"It might look like she's living this great, so-called 'normal' life, but a lot of the time she's in agony. She just hides it well."

Yolanda recently shared heartbreaking photos of her youngest daughter receiving treatment at a hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Yolanda Photo Of Bella Backlash

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of John F. Kennedy, Jackie Kennedy

EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Kennedy's Secret Pain Uncovered — We Reveal the Heartbreaking Secrets Only She Knew About JFK That Nearly Destroyed Her

Photo of Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk

EXCLUSIVE: Was a Second Shooter Involved in Charlie Kirk's Assassination? FBI Probing Mounting Evidence Suggesting Tyler Robinson Didn't Act Alone in 'Murdering Conservative Activist'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Yolanda called Bella a 'warrior' as she shared emotional photos of her daughter's ongoing Lyme treatment.
Source: MEGA

Yolanda called Bella a 'warrior' as she shared emotional photos of her daughter's ongoing Lyme treatment.

"As you will understand, watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me," she posted.

"The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to ... understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer."

Yolanda ended her post by calling Bella a "warrior."

But the insider said the pictures often garner judgment, not sympathy.

"People accuse her and her mom of sharing hospital pictures for attention, which is so painful."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.