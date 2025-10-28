EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Kennedy's Secret Pain Uncovered — We Reveal the Heartbreaking Secrets Only She Knew About JFK That Nearly Destroyed Her

Jacqueline Kennedy fiercely guarded her privacy, especially following the assassination of her husband, John F. Kennedy. Just three months before her death at 64 in 1994, she burned a stack of letters from friends, lovers, and family, including JFK, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She decided to take matters into her own hands while she was still able to do so," her longtime friend and former lover, Jack Warnecke, told her biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli.

But now, over three decades later, Taraborrelli's new book, JFK: Public, Private, Secret, shines new light on Jackie's inner turmoil – and reveals some of the secrets only she knew.