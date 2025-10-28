Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Was a Second Shooter Involved in Charlie Kirk's Assassination? FBI Probing Mounting Evidence Suggesting Tyler Robinson Didn't Act Alone in 'Murdering Conservative Activist'

Photo of Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson may have had help in Charlie Kirk's murder.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

The FBI is said to be pouring all its resources into investigating mounting evidence that Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, disturbingly did not act alone in gunning down the conservative firebrand.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the alleged shooter's activities – along with discoveries made by lawmen during the frantic 33-hour manhunt for him – have led investigators to suspect a shadowy conspiracy behind the assassination.

With 31-year-old Kirk's massive memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as a dramatic backdrop, agency director Kash Patel declared there would be an extensive probe into the "possibility of accomplices."

"We are examining every facet of this assassination," the FBI boss announced on X September 21 as more than 200,000 mourners – including President Donald Trump – gathered to pay respects to Kirk.

Was There Another Shooter?

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed agents are probing the 'possibility of accomplices' in Charlie Kirk's assassination.
Source: MEGA

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed agents are probing the 'possibility of accomplices' in Kirk's assassination.

Patel added that lawmen are "meticulously investigating theories and questions," including "the location from where the shot was taken."

Police have said it was Robinson who fired at the cofounder of the right-wing group Turning Point USA as he led a rally at Utah Valley University. The 22-year-old suspect was slammed with aggravated murder and six other charges after the manhunt that ended when his own family turned him in.

But the FBI began focusing on potential accomplices and a possible second shooter after footage provided by a homeowner revealed a man believed to be Robinson captured on video from a doorbell camera and speaking into a cell phone moments after he fled from the rooftop of a campus building, after he allegedly fired the deadly shot.

The clip has reportedly raised questions of whether Robinson was talking to someone else who either knew about or participated in the assassination plot.

A Foreign Agent Involved In Kirk's Killing?

Candace Owens claimed new eyewitness footage suggests a possible second shooter in Kirk's killing.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens claimed new eyewitness footage suggests a possible second shooter in Kirk's killing.

In addition, Kirk's conservative colleague Candace Owens claimed she spoke with a man who shot footage of the alleged rooftop sniper just 20 seconds before the shooting. The man told her that the shooter was wearing tactical gear and a face mask, "looked like a foreign agent," and brandished a much smaller firearm than the vintage rifle cops say Robinson used – adding to suspicions there was a second shooter.

Patel also pointed out that two men thought to be working security at the event and standing behind Kirk had been seen making a series of "hand gestures" or "potential signals" before the alleged gunman blew Kirk away with his grandfather's German-made World War I–era rifle.

In one video, a man can be seen touching the bill of his baseball cap while another makes a series of hand motions along his arm and chest seconds before Kirk was killed.

Social media observers speculated that the gestures were signals tied to the shooting.

The Mystery Behind Robinson's Alleged Texts

Steve Bannon questioned the authenticity of Tyler Robinson's alleged confession texts to Lance Twiggs.
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon questioned the authenticity of Robinson's alleged confession texts to Lance Twiggs.

In a post on X, Patel, who initially was criticized for his handling of the case, pointed out that a series of damning texts that Robinson sent his trans lover, Lance Twiggs, 22, in the hours after the killing.

In the messages, Robinson seemingly confessed to murdering Kirk, saying he'd "had enough of [the conservative orator's] hatred."

But former White House advisor Steve Bannon blasted the authenticity of the conveniently confessional texts, insisting they suggest Robinson did not act alone.

"I'm particularly not buying those text messages, it just seems too stilted, too much like a script," Bannon said on his show War Room.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called Discord a hub of the 'dark internet' after learning Robinson used it to send messages.
Source: MEGA

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called Discord a hub of the 'dark internet' after learning Robinson used it to send messages.

Robinson also sent messages to friends on the messaging app Discord, typically used by gamers and described by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox as a platform of the "dark internet."

"Hey guys, I have bad news," Robinson posted to a Discord chat group roughly two hours before his bust. "It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this."

Patel elaborated Robinson was linked to others on Discord and that the feds are now "running them all down ... Every single one."

Adding to the swirling suspicions of a conspiracy, Twiggs – reportedly a member of the same network – seemingly disappeared after initially cooperating with police.

Kash Patel told senators multiple individuals tied to Robinson's chat group are now under federal investigation.
Source: MEGA

Patel told senators multiple individuals tied to Robinson's chat group are now under federal investigation.

"There are a number of individuals that are currently being investigated and interrogated," Patel told the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing, "and a number yet to be investigated and interrogated, specific to that chat room.

"Our investigation into this assassination will continue until every question is answered. We will not rest until justice is served."

