EXCLUSIVE: Was a Second Shooter Involved in Charlie Kirk's Assassination? FBI Probing Mounting Evidence Suggesting Tyler Robinson Didn't Act Alone in 'Murdering Conservative Activist'

The FBI is said to be pouring all its resources into investigating mounting evidence that Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, disturbingly did not act alone in gunning down the conservative firebrand.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the alleged shooter's activities – along with discoveries made by lawmen during the frantic 33-hour manhunt for him – have led investigators to suspect a shadowy conspiracy behind the assassination.

With 31-year-old Kirk's massive memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as a dramatic backdrop, agency director Kash Patel declared there would be an extensive probe into the "possibility of accomplices."

"We are examining every facet of this assassination," the FBI boss announced on X September 21 as more than 200,000 mourners – including President Donald Trump – gathered to pay respects to Kirk.