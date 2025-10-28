EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Nightmare — Radar Lifts the Lid on the Bombshell $50Million Lawsuit Against Elvis' Widow as She Desperately Tries to Protect Family Empire

Priscilla denied all allegations – her pit bull Hollywood lawyer, Marty Singer, called the claims in the lawsuit "shameful, ridiculous and salacious" – but sources said the legal nightmare is taking a serious toll on her. And things could get even worse.

"There are a lot of Presley family secrets that the public doesn't know about," said the insider, "and little by little, they're slithering out."

Her world has been shattered, said the source: "It's like, hey guys, when are you going to stop chewing? I don't think Priscilla has any limbs left."

She may not survive the psychological turmoil and the burden of all the legal fees, including those for another case filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against her son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, the source said.

In that suit, the recovering addict, 38, is accused by Kruse and Fialko of stiffing them for their work in securing him a cut of Lisa Marie's estate.