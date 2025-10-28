EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Nightmare — Radar Lifts the Lid on the Bombshell $50Million Lawsuit Against Elvis' Widow as She Desperately Tries to Protect Family Empire
Oct. 28 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
The accusations are ugly.
In their $50 million lawsuit against Priscilla Presley, her former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko claimed the actress "used them to financially exploit her name, image and likeness," smeared them publicly, and cut them off after they produced a deal that secured Presley roughly $2.4 million.
Then, the most horrific charge of all: Kruse and Fialko claimed Priscilla pulled the plug on her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, to regain control of Elvis Presley's fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Priscilla Denied All The Horrific Allegations
The suit (which has since been amended) also alleges the onetime lady of Graceland drove the King of Rock 'n' Roll to an early grave at 42 in 1977 by repeatedly pressing him for money and slapping a $494,024 lien on his treasured Memphis mansion.
Priscilla denied all allegations – her pit bull Hollywood lawyer, Marty Singer, called the claims in the lawsuit "shameful, ridiculous and salacious" – but sources said the legal nightmare is taking a serious toll on her. And things could get even worse.
"There are a lot of Presley family secrets that the public doesn't know about," said the insider, "and little by little, they're slithering out."
Her world has been shattered, said the source: "It's like, hey guys, when are you going to stop chewing? I don't think Priscilla has any limbs left."
She may not survive the psychological turmoil and the burden of all the legal fees, including those for another case filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against her son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, the source said.
In that suit, the recovering addict, 38, is accused by Kruse and Fialko of stiffing them for their work in securing him a cut of Lisa Marie's estate.
Fears For 'Frail' Priscilla Surviving The Chaos
Priscilla is also locked in a separate legal fight with Kruse, who filed a 2023 breach of contract suit in Florida against her.
The Naked Gun star later shot off a financial elder abuse claim against Kruse and Fialko in California, accusing them of tricking her into signing over as much as 80 percent of her earnings.
"These lawsuits are hurting her, emotionally and financially," said the insider. "She's 80 years old. I don't know if she can survive all of this. The last I saw her, she seemed shaky and very frail."