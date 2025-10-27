Epstein's Pals Prince Andrew and Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Agree to Finally Move Out of Royal Lodge — But Demand Two Homes in Exchange
Oct. 27 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Disgraced Prince Andrew has reportedly agreed to finally vacate the massive 30-room Royal Lodge in favor of a much smaller dwelling. But the greedy brother of King Charles III is demanding a new royal property of his own and a separate one for his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in exchange for leaving their grand longtime home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Scandal-plagued Andrew, 65, has called the Royal Lodge on the grounds of Great Windsor Park home since 2004. He secured a 75-year lease while paying no rent after spending his own money on initial renovations. He had only expected to pay for the upkeep on the 99-acre property.
Time's Up for the Royal Lodge
Andrew is willing to move to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore Cottage, The Sun reported, amid the prince's exit talks with palace high-ups.
Ferguson, 66, moved into the Royal Lodge with her ex-husband in 2008, so if he gives up the property, she would be left without a home.
The children's book author has her eye on Adelaide Cottage, which will become vacant with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children moving out and into their new home at Forest Lodge by the end of the year.
“No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet," a royal insider dished.
Andrew Wants Prince Harry's Former Home
"Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands," a friend of the couple spilled. "He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up."
"If he must go, then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage," said the insider, as Harry, 40, and Markle, 44, spent $3 million renovating the property in 2019, and barely lived in it before quitting the royal family in early 2020 and moving to California.
"Incredibly, Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage," the source continued about the former Duchess of York, who, like her ex-husband, lost all of their royal titles due to the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
'Immense Strain'
"Sarah and Andy have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008, despite being divorced and seen like they are still a married couple," said the friend of the duo.
"It’s incredible that they are willing to go their own separate ways. But it indicates that they have been under immense strain this year and need a break from one another. It’s a fresh start for both," the source continued.
Following Harry and Markle's renovations, the 5,089-square-foot Frogmore Cottage has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Adelaide Cottage is even tinier, with four bedrooms.
"Frogmore Cottage is too small for both, and Adelaide Cottage is around the corner, so they will see each other whenever they want," the insider explained.
"Both have space for their daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, and their families to visit."
Ongoing Epstein Scandal Allegations
Charles, 76, has wanted Andrew out of the palatial Royal Lodge for years, due to his and Ferguson's close associations with late pedophile Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019, the same year Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking. He was found dead in his prison cell before the case could go to trial. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.
Andrew was sued by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of rape and sexual abuse. The prince settled out of court with Giuffre in 2022, just after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his honorary military titles and royal patronages.
Charles took things to their natural conclusion after Giuffre's posthumous memoir detailed her alarming encounters with Andrew, once again bringing new light to the scandal. The prince agreed to renounce his title as the Duke of York, while Ferguson was also stripped of her duchess title.