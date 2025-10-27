Epstein's Pals Prince Andrew and Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Agree to Finally Move Out of Royal Lodge — But Demand Two Homes in Exchange

Andrew is willing to move to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore Cottage, The Sun reported, amid the prince's exit talks with palace high-ups.

Ferguson, 66, moved into the Royal Lodge with her ex-husband in 2008, so if he gives up the property, she would be left without a home.

The children's book author has her eye on Adelaide Cottage, which will become vacant with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children moving out and into their new home at Forest Lodge by the end of the year.

“No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet," a royal insider dished.