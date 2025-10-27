EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump's Secret 'Third Term' Plot Could Backfire... and Pave the Way for Barack Obama to Make a Shocking Oval Office Comeback

Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon sparked outrage and panic after recently suggesting there were "alternatives" and ways to work around the 22nd Amendment.

And the 79-year-old president has made subtle hints in the past about seeking four more years.

But finding a way to run again could open a whole new presidential can of worms, according to Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations.

"An effort to challenge constitutional limits would likely alienate moderate voters and galvanize opposition from both parties," Hurley exclusively told RadarOnline.com. "It might also shift public attention away from Trump's policy agenda and toward debates over legality and democratic integrity."

It could also clear the way for someone as equally popular, if not more so, to take Trump on.

"In theory, such a move could create a precedent that allows other former presidents—like Barack Obama—to be discussed as potential candidates again," Hurley continued.

"More broadly, any serious push to extend presidential tenure could energize critics, increase voter turnout among opponents, and create a perception that the rule of law is being tested."