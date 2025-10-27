EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump's Secret 'Third Term' Plot Could Backfire... and Pave the Way for Barack Obama to Make a Shocking Oval Office Comeback
Oct. 27 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's repeated tease of running for a third term could backfire spectacularly, and even open the door for someone like former President Barack Obama to make a new bid for the White House, RadarOnline.com can report.
There have been growing rumors that Trump could be strongly considering another run, including having "a plan in the works" to ensure a victory.
Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon sparked outrage and panic after recently suggesting there were "alternatives" and ways to work around the 22nd Amendment.
And the 79-year-old president has made subtle hints in the past about seeking four more years.
But finding a way to run again could open a whole new presidential can of worms, according to Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations.
"An effort to challenge constitutional limits would likely alienate moderate voters and galvanize opposition from both parties," Hurley exclusively told RadarOnline.com. "It might also shift public attention away from Trump's policy agenda and toward debates over legality and democratic integrity."
It could also clear the way for someone as equally popular, if not more so, to take Trump on.
"In theory, such a move could create a precedent that allows other former presidents—like Barack Obama—to be discussed as potential candidates again," Hurley continued.
"More broadly, any serious push to extend presidential tenure could energize critics, increase voter turnout among opponents, and create a perception that the rule of law is being tested."
Third Times the Charm?
But that doesn't worry Bannon, who declared during a video interview with The Economist: "He's going to get a third term. Trump is going to be president in '28 and people ought to just get accommodated with that."
When pressed on how the "plan" would work given the 22nd Amendment – which bars candidates from being "elected to the office of the President more than twice" – Bannon didn't appear concerned with constitutional barriers.
In a matter-of-fact tone, Bannon explained, "There are many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is, but there is a plan, and Trump will be the president in '28."
Hats Off to Trump
For years, Trump has toyed with the idea of remaining in office indefinitely. He has publicly joked about serving "three times or four times" and refused to rule out seeking another term.
His campaign store has even sold "Trump 2028" hats – a gesture that now looks less like trolling and more like foreshadowing.
The White House sent a photograph of Trump grinning behind the Resolute Desk, surrounded by lawmakers and several of those same red "Trump 2028" hats.
America's Choice
The 22nd Amendment was adopted in February 1951, six years after President Franklin D. Roosevelt died in 1945. FDR was the longest serving president in US history and the only president who served more than two terms due to the Great Depression and WWII.
When asked again about the Constitution, Bannon left the interview hosts stunned as he claimed Trump was "a vehicle of divine providence" and it was the "will of the American people" for him to serve more than two terms.