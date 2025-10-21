EXCLUSIVE: 'Oh, Just P---- Off' — King Charles' Extraordinary 'End-of-Rope' Outburst Revealed as He Wishes Slimeball Brother Andrew Would Voluntarily Stop Styling Himself a Prince and Vanish Forever
Oct. 21 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
King Charles has told aides he wishes his disgraced brother Prince Andrew would "just disappear" from public life – in what insiders tell RadarOnline.com was the monarch's most exasperated outburst yet over the lingering scandals surrounding the disgraced 65-year-old royal. The King, 76, is said to have made the furious remark during private discussions about Andrew's continued use of his royal title and residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.
Sources tell us cancer-hit Charles, whose health has sharply declined in recent months, feels his brother has "humiliated the family" and wants him to voluntarily stop styling himself as a prince altogether.
The King's Breaking Point
"Charles has had enough," claimed a senior palace source. "He's at the end of his rope. His words about Andrew were, 'Oh, just p--- off,' which tells you everything about where things stand. He sighed and looked absolutely exhausted. He wants Andrew to stop hiding behind his remaining titles and quietly remove himself from public life for good."
The explosive comments come amid renewed fallout from Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the late financier's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.
Despite relinquishing the use of his Duke of York title and membership of the Order of the Garter earlier this month, Andrew continues to use the style 'Prince' and remains eighth in line to the throne – a fact that has reportedly infuriated both the King and his heir, Prince William, 43.
"The King's view is that this should have ended long ago," another insider claimed. "He believes the only way for the monarchy to move forward is for Andrew to fully renounce his status – not half-measures, not suspended titles, but total withdrawal. It's not just about optics anymore; it's about integrity."
Mounting Legal Pressure
The pressure on Andrew has intensified since revelations he may have instructed a police bodyguard to obtain the social security number of Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse. Scotland Yard confirmed it is "actively investigating" whether the Prince abused his official privileges by making the alleged request in 2011.
A senior royal official acknowledged it was "a deeply serious matter" being handled "at the highest level." Andrew has long denied Giuffre's allegations and said he "vigorously maintains" his innocence.
However, he agreed in 2022 to settle her civil lawsuit for a reported $15million, without admitting liability. Sources close to the royal household say questions remain over whether the settlement was privately funded or supported through royal estates.
"The lingering mystery around that payout remains a major issue," claimed one former royal adviser. "The King is determined to see full transparency – the public has every right to know how it was funded. Without clarity, it damages the credibility of the entire monarchy."
The Royal Lodge Controversy
The issue of Andrew's residence at Royal Lodge – a 30-room mansion on crown estate land – has also become a source of frustration for the monarch. New reports suggest he has not paid rent for nearly two decades, despite the property being valued at millions.
"The set-up simply can't be justified," a senior source said. "It's an extravagant estate connected to the Crown, and it completely undermines the King's efforts to present a more modern, accountable monarchy."
A Final Plea from the Throne
While only Parliament can formally strip Andrew of his princely status, insiders say Charles has privately urged him to relinquish it voluntarily to avoid "further humiliation." One palace figure described it as the monarch's "final plea" to his younger brother.
"The King is keen to avoid turning this into a parliamentary spectacle," claimed a well-placed courtier. "But his message to Andrew has been unmistakable – step aside willingly or face being pushed. The family can't continue bearing the weight of his scandals."