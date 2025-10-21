EXCLUSIVE: 'Oh, Just P---- Off' — King Charles' Extraordinary 'End-of-Rope' Outburst Revealed as He Wishes Slimeball Brother Andrew Would Voluntarily Stop Styling Himself a Prince and Vanish Forever

"Charles has had enough," claimed a senior palace source. "He's at the end of his rope. His words about Andrew were, 'Oh, just p--- off,' which tells you everything about where things stand. He sighed and looked absolutely exhausted. He wants Andrew to stop hiding behind his remaining titles and quietly remove himself from public life for good."

The explosive comments come amid renewed fallout from Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the late financier's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Despite relinquishing the use of his Duke of York title and membership of the Order of the Garter earlier this month, Andrew continues to use the style 'Prince' and remains eighth in line to the throne – a fact that has reportedly infuriated both the King and his heir, Prince William, 43.

"The King's view is that this should have ended long ago," another insider claimed. "He believes the only way for the monarchy to move forward is for Andrew to fully renounce his status – not half-measures, not suspended titles, but total withdrawal. It's not just about optics anymore; it's about integrity."