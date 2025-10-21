EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Teresa Giudice Wanted Former Co-Star to Team Up in Bid to Remain on 'RHONJ' — Before She Resorted to Joe and Melissa Gorga… Who Were 'Last on Her List’
Oct. 21 2025, Published 7:47 p.m. ET
Teresa Giudice has reached out to another Real Housewives of New Jersey star with the hopes of teaming up prior to deciding to reach out to her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"While Teresa’s out giving interviews about reuniting with Joe and Melissa Gorga, the truth is she reached out to Kathy Wakile a while before she even tried reaching out to her brother and sister-in-law," an insider spilled.
Teresa Giudice Reached Out to Kathy Wakile
As for what her motivation would be to reach out to her cousin, whom she's been estranged from for some time, the insider indicated there was a concrete reason.
"Teresa figured that if she made up with Kathy and got her on her side, this would give her an angle for RHONJ and, if Joe and Melissa came back, someone to go against them with," they shared.
"It’s no secret Kathy has issues with Melissa, as that’s been publicly discussed, so Teresa likely saw an in."
Kathy Wakile 'Stood Her Ground'
According to the source, Wakile shot down Giudice's attempt to rekindle a relationship.
"Kathy is a strong-willed person and stood her ground and had no interest in engaging," they noted. "Seeing as that didn’t wrok out for her, Teresa took he next step and went for the Joe and Melissa makeup angle."
Teresa Giudice Is Not 'Coming Off as Genuine,' an Insider Shared
"None of this is coming off as genuine at all and, as much as she’s purported to not be desperate, it truly reeks of someone who is," the insider continued.
"It also speaks volumes to how little she truly thinks of Joe and Melissa that they were truly last on her list of people to ‘make up’ with," they added. "At the end of the day, the person Teresa cares most about is Teresa. And she will do whatever she thinks she has to do to keep her relevancy and potential spot on the show."
As RadarOnline.com reported, even if Giudice and Joe do sit down, the interaction is not planned to be filmed.
"Producers have made it known they have no interest in capturing Teresa and Joe's attempt to reconcile," a source previously shared.
"This is a storyline production has made it known they're not interested in capturing," they reiterated.
"If Joe and Teresa do end up making up and are in a good place, it is, of course, possible production could entertain having them both back on the show, and then fans would get to watch their rekindled relationship."
Why Is Melissa Gorga Agreeing to Possibly Make Amends With Teresa Giudice?
While Joe has agreed to sit down with his sister, a source previously revealed they don't think it's genuine.
"He’s being egotistical and wanting to call all the shots like he always does," they stated, adding he wants to "make her beg for an apology so he could sit there and say, 'let me think about it.'"
As for Melissa, she shocked fans when Joe said she was supportive of potentially making up with Teresa.
"Melissa is going along with this because she's also a bit worried about her spot on the show," a source previousyl dished to RadarOnline.com.
"She's concerned that if Teresa was brought back and they were still on the outs, she may not have a spot there."