Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Teresa Giudice
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Teresa Giudice Wanted Former Co-Star to Team Up in Bid to Remain on 'RHONJ' — Before She Resorted to Joe and Melissa Gorga… Who Were 'Last on Her List’

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice wanted a former 'RHONJ' co-stsar to team up with her in a bid to remain on the show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025, Published 7:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Teresa Giudice has reached out to another Real Housewives of New Jersey star with the hopes of teaming up prior to deciding to reach out to her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"While Teresa’s out giving interviews about reuniting with Joe and Melissa Gorga, the truth is she reached out to Kathy Wakile a while before she even tried reaching out to her brother and sister-in-law," an insider spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice Reached Out to Kathy Wakile

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kathy Wakile
Source: @kathywakile/Instagram

Teresa Giudice attempted to make up with Kathy Wakile, an insider confirmed.

As for what her motivation would be to reach out to her cousin, whom she's been estranged from for some time, the insider indicated there was a concrete reason.

"Teresa figured that if she made up with Kathy and got her on her side, this would give her an angle for RHONJ and, if Joe and Melissa came back, someone to go against them with," they shared.

"It’s no secret Kathy has issues with Melissa, as that’s been publicly discussed, so Teresa likely saw an in."

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Wakile 'Stood Her Ground'

Photo of Kathy Wakile
Source: @kathywakile/Instagram

Kathy Wakile 'had no interest in engaging' with Teresa Giudice, a source dished.

According to the source, Wakile shot down Giudice's attempt to rekindle a relationship.

"Kathy is a strong-willed person and stood her ground and had no interest in engaging," they noted. "Seeing as that didn’t wrok out for her, Teresa took he next step and went for the Joe and Melissa makeup angle."

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice Is Not 'Coming Off as Genuine,' an Insider Shared

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice 'reeks of someone' who is depserate, an insider claimed.

"None of this is coming off as genuine at all and, as much as she’s purported to not be desperate, it truly reeks of someone who is," the insider continued.

"It also speaks volumes to how little she truly thinks of Joe and Melissa that they were truly last on her list of people to ‘make up’ with," they added. "At the end of the day, the person Teresa cares most about is Teresa. And she will do whatever she thinks she has to do to keep her relevancy and potential spot on the show."

As RadarOnline.com reported, even if Giudice and Joe do sit down, the interaction is not planned to be filmed.

"Producers have made it known they have no interest in capturing Teresa and Joe's attempt to reconcile," a source previously shared.

"This is a storyline production has made it known they're not interested in capturing," they reiterated.

"If Joe and Teresa do end up making up and are in a good place, it is, of course, possible production could entertain having them both back on the show, and then fans would get to watch their rekindled relationship."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Set to Reunite With Old Flame Lenny Kravitz' As She Embarks On 'Revenge Romances' Plan In Wake of Painful Keith Urban Split

Ben Affleck, Jen Garner

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 'Friends With Benefits' Arrangement Revealed — And the 'Strict Rules' Actress Has Slapped on Her Ex

Why Is Melissa Gorga Agreeing to Possibly Make Amends With Teresa Giudice?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

Joe Gorga is being egotistical' in regards to meeting up with Teresa Giudice, a source said.

While Joe has agreed to sit down with his sister, a source previously revealed they don't think it's genuine.

"He’s being egotistical and wanting to call all the shots like he always does," they stated, adding he wants to "make her beg for an apology so he could sit there and say, 'let me think about it.'"

As for Melissa, she shocked fans when Joe said she was supportive of potentially making up with Teresa.

"Melissa is going along with this because she's also a bit worried about her spot on the show," a source previousyl dished to RadarOnline.com.

"She's concerned that if Teresa was brought back and they were still on the outs, she may not have a spot there."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.