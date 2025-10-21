EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Teresa Giudice Wanted Former Co-Star to Team Up in Bid to Remain on 'RHONJ' — Before She Resorted to Joe and Melissa Gorga… Who Were 'Last on Her List’

"None of this is coming off as genuine at all and, as much as she’s purported to not be desperate, it truly reeks of someone who is," the insider continued.

"It also speaks volumes to how little she truly thinks of Joe and Melissa that they were truly last on her list of people to ‘make up’ with," they added. "At the end of the day, the person Teresa cares most about is Teresa. And she will do whatever she thinks she has to do to keep her relevancy and potential spot on the show."

As RadarOnline.com reported, even if Giudice and Joe do sit down, the interaction is not planned to be filmed.

"Producers have made it known they have no interest in capturing Teresa and Joe's attempt to reconcile," a source previously shared.

"This is a storyline production has made it known they're not interested in capturing," they reiterated.

"If Joe and Teresa do end up making up and are in a good place, it is, of course, possible production could entertain having them both back on the show, and then fans would get to watch their rekindled relationship."