Inside Julia Roberts Ultra-Private Marriage: How Actress is 'Strengthening' Relationship With Danny Moder as Pair Face Empty Nest
Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are said to be focusing on "strengthening" their marriage as they enter a new chapter of their relationship as empty nesters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Roberts, 57, and Moder, 56, have been married for 23 years and share three children together – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and youngest son Henry.
The pair and their youngest son were seen out in a rare public appearance together in New York City on April 1 to support good pal George Clooney at his new Broadway play Good Night and Good Luck.
A source said: "She had basically stepped out of the spotlight in the past few years — and it's especially unusual that Danny and Henry were with her at such a public event."
Roberts previously opened up about her marriage and raising children during an interview with British Vogue.
She confessed: "By the time I had a husband and children, I had been working for 18 years.
"It was easy to make the decision to pause work life to nurture my home life."
Now, Roberts and Moder's three children have all grown up and are in college.
The Pretty Woman star noted how special it was for her to take time out of the spotlight and focus on raising her children.
She said: "To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time."
Roberts said now that they're "empty nesters," they "are getting a chance to focus on their marriage again."
The insider added: "They’ve made it a priority to plan date nights and spend more quality time together as a couple."
While the couple has kept a low-profile for decades, Moder has been notably absent from Roberts' side during recent events, sparking concern for their marriage.
In February, the mother-of-three was in Paris, where she was awarded an honorary Cesar during the French equivalent of the Oscars. She also received the prestigious insignia of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Minister of Culture.
Despite the significant event and his wife's high honors, Moder was nowhere to be seen.
An insider shared: "Everyone's gotten used to Julia flying solo, but this was a big deal and it was kind of sad to see Danny wasn't there to see such a historic event.
"It would have been lovely for him to be there, but Danny's always felt like he's in a cage on the red carpet.
"This is nothing new for premiers and Hollywood events, but to skip a prestigious award like this one raised eyebrows."
Moder was seen by his wife's side was at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2022.
The source added: "Julia wants nothing more for him to have success without relying on her name, but it's been a decade now and it's clearly making it more and more difficult for him to engage with her, even on a professional level."