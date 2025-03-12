Julia Roberts' Husband 'AWOL': We Reveal How Actress' Partner of 23 Years Danny Moder Hasn’t Been Seen By Her Side at Formal Appearances for THREE YEARS
Julia Roberts might have played a runaway bride, but it seems her husband is the one to have truly disappeared, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Danny Moder's constant absences have led to concern for the state of their marriage.
Roberts, 57, was in Paris last month, where she was awarded an honorary Cesar during the French equivalent of the Oscars.
She was also awarded the insignia of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Minister of Culture – an award that recognizes artists who have had a significant impact on the arts.
But while her adoring fans showed up in droves to support her, Moder, 56, was nowhere to be seen.
An insider told New Idea his absence stood out: "Everyone's gotten used to Julia flying solo, but this was a big deal and it was kind of sad to see Danny wasn't there to see such a historic event.
"It would have been lovely for him to be there, but Danny's always felt like he's in a cage on the red carpet."
The source elaborated: "This is nothing new for premiers and Hollywood events, but to skip a prestigious award like this one raised eyebrows."
Moder, a cinematographer by trade, is more comfortable behind the camera than in front of it. The couple first met on the set of The Mexican in 2000, and married two years later.
While still supportive, Moder hasn't been seen by his wife's side for a formal event since the Kennedy Center Honors in 2022. Some are wondering if recent professional setbacks have forced him into hiding.
The insider added: "Julia wants nothing more for him to have success without relying on her name, but it's been a decade now and it's clearly making it more and more difficult for him to engage with her, even on a professional level."
There are growing concerns Roberts and Moder are at a crossroads in their marriage – and could be "living separate lives."
As RadarOnline.com reported earlier, the Pretty Woman star caved in and moved their family from San Francisco back to Malibu.
Roberts and Moder share three children together and are known for keeping their family life private. According to a tipster, the pair sold their $11million property last fall to appease Moder, "who missed his surfing and industry connections. But things don't look so great now that they've settled back into the LA way of life."
The source spilled that Roberts and Moder have their own hobbies, which would reasonably be a positive sign for any couple although they said it may be causing too much time apart.
"She's doing her thing, he's doing his. They're living separate lives. They even have multiple houses and often live apart," per the report. "It used to be that she would do a movie here and there," but now that their kids are older, she is "looking to pile on more work."
Roberts' star continues to be on the rise considering her last two films Ticket to Paradise and Leave the World Behind were both big hits.
The insider said: "It's given Julia an extra level of clout to have starred in one of the biggest rom-coms of the past 10 years and then Netflix's biggest movie of 2023 back-to-back.
"Julia's on fire, but her work is all-consuming and her marriage is suffering."