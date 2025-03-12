Julia Roberts' Husband 'AWOL': We Reveal How Actress' Partner of 23 Years Danny Moder Hasn’t Been Seen By Her Side at Formal Appearances for THREE YEARS

Roberts, 57, was in Paris last month, where she was awarded an honorary Cesar during the French equivalent of the Oscars.

She was also awarded the insignia of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Minister of Culture – an award that recognizes artists who have had a significant impact on the arts.

But while her adoring fans showed up in droves to support her, Moder, 56, was nowhere to be seen.

An insider told New Idea his absence stood out: "Everyone's gotten used to Julia flying solo, but this was a big deal and it was kind of sad to see Danny wasn't there to see such a historic event.

"It would have been lovely for him to be there, but Danny's always felt like he's in a cage on the red carpet."