Inside Julia Roberts' Private Life in London: 'Pretty Woman' Icon Ditched Hollywood to Embrace a 'Low-Key' Environment in England... As Danny Moder 'Marriage Trouble' Rumors Erupt

Roberts and Moder have been married for 23 years and share three children – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and their youngest son Henry.

The family has been known for keeping their family life private, and Moder, who has shied away from the spotlight, has been seen out with his wife less and less over the years.

A source explained: "Julia has been navigating a solo ship for years now. It would take something like an Oscar nod to get him on the red carpet these days.

"It’s not been an overnight decision, but something that’s evolved over time, since he stopped working on her movies."