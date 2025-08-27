Inside Julia Roberts' Private Life in London: 'Pretty Woman' Icon Ditched Hollywood to Embrace a 'Low-Key' Environment in England... As Danny Moder 'Marriage Trouble' Rumors Erupt
Julia Roberts has been quietly living a secluded life in London, far away from the glare of Hollywood.
However, RadarOnline.com can report she's also far away from husband Danny Moder – fueling speculation the two are having trouble in their marriage.
Roberts and Moder have been married for 23 years and share three children – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and their youngest son Henry.
The family has been known for keeping their family life private, and Moder, who has shied away from the spotlight, has been seen out with his wife less and less over the years.
A source explained: "Julia has been navigating a solo ship for years now. It would take something like an Oscar nod to get him on the red carpet these days.
"It’s not been an overnight decision, but something that’s evolved over time, since he stopped working on her movies."
Moder Missing In Action
While still supportive, Moder hasn't been seen by his wife's side for a formal event since the Kennedy Center Honors in 2022, and it's apparently starting to get to the Pretty Woman star.
"It’s not been easy," the insider claimed. "Julia’s determined not to walk away from this marriage, but it would be so easy, as she’s on her own a lot anyway.
"Her and Danny felt like a part-time marriage anyway after he stopped collaborating, but now it's reduced to special occasions only."
Lonely Life
The couple does try to make time for each other, and spent their 23rd anniversary in July on a romantic camping trip.
"To be fair to Danny, he knows he’s bailed on an important arena for Julia, but he makes up for it in other ways," the source claimed.
"Always messaging her when she’s away, and there’s always a message there for her when she turns her phone back on. But part of Julia treasures having this completely exclusive safe bubble away from work."
For now, the two seem content with their situation. But Roberts has admitted she gets lonely sometimes – and she always misses him.
"She is just another woman trying to avoid having to choose between love and money," the source claimed.
Empty Nesters
The pair and their youngest son were seen out in a rare public appearance together in New York City on April 1 to support good pal George Clooney at his new Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck.
A source said: "She had basically stepped out of the spotlight in the past few years — and it's especially unusual that Danny and Henry were with her at such a public event."
Roberts previously opened up about her marriage and raising children during an interview with British Vogue.
She confessed: "By the time I had a husband and children, I had been working for 18 years. It was easy to make the decision to pause work life to nurture my home life."
Now, Roberts and Moder's children have all grown up and are in college, leaving the empty nesters with more time to focus on their marriage.
The insider added: "They’ve made it a priority to plan date nights and spend more quality time together as a couple."