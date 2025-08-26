National Security Nightmare? China Buys Land in New Hampshire 'Near Military Hubs' as Country's Bold Move Sparks WW3 Fears
Chinese companies have been snapping up land across New Hampshire, stirring fears among lawmakers and residents of a possible "Trojan horse takeover," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest purchase by China's largest beverage company, Nongfu Spring, is located less than 10 miles from U.S. defense contractor BAE Systems Electronic Systems' facility in Nashua. The company has strong ties to the U.S. Air Force, the United States Space Force, and other critical intelligence branches, and politicians are raising concerns about the foreign military powerhouse getting too close for comfort.
Warning Signs
New Hampshire Republican congressional hopeful Lily Tang Williams is sounding the alarm against China's land grab. She defected from the communist country and wants to make sure they don't overtake the United States as the world's foremost superpower.
"They don't want to get into hard war, they don't want to fire on shot," Williams huffed. "But they are using these so-called acceptable international expansion strategies to get the world on their side. They want to be the number one, dominant global power by 2049."
The aspiring congresswoman called the land purchases by Chinese interests a "Trojan horse," as they "take over slowly."
Suspicious Purchases
China made two other key purchases that have raised a red flag among U.S. officials.
Chinese investor Sui Liu purchased a former aviation school in 2018, acquiring the entire Daniel Webster College campus, located approximately 20 miles from BAE.
In 2016, the Jiahui Education Group acquired Chester College of New England, following the closure of the former liberal arts school four years prior.
Purchases 'Threatening Our Nation'
Standing in front of Nashua Airport, which sits directly across from the sprawling, 54-acre former Daniel Webster College campus, Williams blasted the suspicious purchases in a fiery July Instagram post.
She warned that the largely inactive property, with just a few buildings rented out, must be scrutinized by the Treasury Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, just like a recent water company deal. Her alarm? Both sites sit within 90 miles of Joint Base Cape Cod.
Williams went on to stress that the location is also near two defense contractors and the town's water pond, making it a situation of both national and local significance.
New Hampshire Republican Senator Kevin Avard is fuming over the land grabs near military hubs. "These purchases near our defense contractors, like BAE, and military installations, such as the New Boston Space Force base, threaten the safety of our state and the security of our nation," he desperately warned.
'Concern' Over Communist China
New Hampshire's Governor Kelly Ayotte initiated an investigation into the suspicious land purchases, including who, at both the state and local levels, approved the sales.
"We're always concerned when the Communist Party, the Chinese Communist Party, or anyone associated with that party buys land in New Hampshire," she ominously noted.
Nongfu Spring's new location has left residents reeling as well, as they fear the company will compete with Nashua's Pennichuck water system, which could leave locals high and dry.
"Being tied into our Pennichuck water system and taking millions of gallons a day of drinking water from the citizens of Nashua is very concerning," resident Bob Lozeau told NewsNation.
Pennichuck will provide water for Nongfu Spring's plant, which is currently under construction. There are also local concerns that it may one day use water bottled in New Hampshire for export back to China.