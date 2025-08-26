National Security Nightmare? China Buys Land in New Hampshire 'Near Military Hubs' as Country's Bold Move Sparks WW3 Fears

New Hampshire Republican congressional hopeful Lily Tang Williams is sounding the alarm against China's land grab. She defected from the communist country and wants to make sure they don't overtake the United States as the world's foremost superpower.

"They don't want to get into hard war, they don't want to fire on shot," Williams huffed. "But they are using these so-called acceptable international expansion strategies to get the world on their side. They want to be the number one, dominant global power by 2049."

The aspiring congresswoman called the land purchases by Chinese interests a "Trojan horse," as they "take over slowly."