EXCLUSIVE: New CBS News Boss Bari Weiss Accused of 'Bowing Down' to Donald Trump in First '60 Minutes' Interview Since His $16Million Settlement with Network over 'Deceptive Editing'
Nov. 3 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Longtime television viewers say time is running out on legendary CBS news program 60 Minutes, after new boss Bari Weiss wasted no time in making big changes to the perceived left-leaning network.
Weiss, 41, was brought aboard the network for her moderate and centrist views and is trying to right the ship after the news show faced battering accusations of favoring Democrats and going out of its way to make President Trump look bad.
Trump Welcomed Back
On Sunday's edition, 60 Minutes welcomed Trump back for his first interview since he settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit against CBS after he accused the network of "misleading editing" on their interview with his then-presidential challenger Kamala Harris to make her responses "seem more intelligible."
The wide-ranging interview touched on subjects as varied as the current government shutdown to his opinion of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.
One topic not covered on-air was the $16million payout CBS forked over. The only reference came at the beginning of Sunday's interview, when correspondent Norah O'Donnell told viewers parent company Paramount had settled the lawsuit, but made clear "the settlement did not include an apology nor admission of wrongdoing."
Viewer Disapproval
However, many viewers who watched the interview slammed it as a fluff piece that went easy on the president, and accused CBS of cowering before Trump.
"Bari Weiss' fingerprints are already all over 60 Minutes and CBS News," one person declared in a Reddit thread. "We’re about a year away from it going full Fox News."
Another person chimed in: "I watched the whole interview. It was just propaganda. No pushback from the interviewer on any point. Just let him talk nonsense with nothing but the occasional post-processing fact check spliced in between gratuitous rounds of bull. It was like watching a child be given softballs on a tee."
While one person complained: "This was the worst interview I've seen. No challenging questions, immediately move on to the next topic, etc.. You can tell when you watch it that there are a lot of cuts and it’s very heavily edited."
Bringing Balance Back to CBS
Former New York Times opinion writer Weiss was brought in by Trump supporter and new Chairman and CEO of Paramount, David Ellison, to jolt the network news division out of its left-leaning and woke reporting.
"We believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home," Ellison stated in her October 6 hiring announcement, calling The Free Press founder a "proven champion of independent, principled journalism."
CBS Staffers 'Revolt'
And she ruffled feathers on the flagship program almost immediately, when she reportedly called a meeting of the 60 Minutes staff on October 14 and asked, "Why does the country think you’re biased?" leaving them stunned.
"It was basically a revolt," a show source claimed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "They felt blindsided and humiliated and wanted to hit back."
Shuter reported the insider claimed correspondents Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim openly complained about Weiss’s "outsider arrogance."
"They think she’s questioning their integrity, and their legacy," another staffer huffed.