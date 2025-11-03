Another Editing Scandal? CBS Cuts Trump's Childish Tantrum During '60 Minutes' Comeback — After Network's $16Million Legal Headache with Prez

Following the aired interview, the network released an extended 73-minute cut online, a clip which was also shared by the White House's RapidResponse 47 X account. Neither version appeared to contain Trump raging over questions about Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, the billionaire he pardoned after a $2billion crypto deal was struck with the Trump family.

According to the X account, the clip was the "FULL" 60 Minutes interview "without the network's edits and cuts." An editor's note on the news show's YouTube upload of the extended interview explained it was "condensed for clarity." While the intense exchange between Trump and O'Donnell did not appear on the edited or "full" versions, it was included in the transcript.

"Actually, 60 Minutes paid me a lotta money. And you don’t have to put this on, because I don't wanna embarrass you, and I'm sure you're not," Trump told O'Donnell.

He continued: "But 60 Minutes was forced to pay me a lot of money because they took (Kamala Harris') answer out that was so bad, it was election-changing, two nights before the election. And they put a new answer in. And they paid me a lot of money for that. You can't have fake news. You've gotta have legit news. And I think that it's happening."