Another Editing Scandal? CBS Cuts Trump's Childish Tantrum During '60 Minutes' Comeback — After Network's $16Million Legal Headache with Prez
Nov. 3 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's feud with 60 Minutes appears to have gotten reignited after the CBS show cut the president's tantrum from their interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old sat down with correspondent Norah O’Donnell for a chat that aired on Sunday, November 2; however, while the interview was over an hour long, less than 30 minutes were aired.
What Did Trump Say On '60 Minutes' Interview?
Following the aired interview, the network released an extended 73-minute cut online, a clip which was also shared by the White House's RapidResponse 47 X account. Neither version appeared to contain Trump raging over questions about Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, the billionaire he pardoned after a $2billion crypto deal was struck with the Trump family.
According to the X account, the clip was the "FULL" 60 Minutes interview "without the network's edits and cuts." An editor's note on the news show's YouTube upload of the extended interview explained it was "condensed for clarity." While the intense exchange between Trump and O'Donnell did not appear on the edited or "full" versions, it was included in the transcript.
"Actually, 60 Minutes paid me a lotta money. And you don’t have to put this on, because I don't wanna embarrass you, and I'm sure you're not," Trump told O'Donnell.
He continued: "But 60 Minutes was forced to pay me a lot of money because they took (Kamala Harris') answer out that was so bad, it was election-changing, two nights before the election. And they put a new answer in. And they paid me a lot of money for that. You can't have fake news. You've gotta have legit news. And I think that it's happening."
The controversial politician previously sued CBS over editing of a 60 Minutes interview with then-Vice President Harris, which he claimed had been edited to help her chances in the presidential election... after she took over for Joe Biden. The network ended up settling with Trump for $16million.
At the beginning of Sunday's interview, O'Donnell told viewers Paramount had settled the lawsuit, but made clear “the settlement did not include an apology or admission of wrongdoing."
However, CBS also kept out Trump's having a meltdown over Zhao's pardon, who was released from prison in September after pleading guilty to money-laundering violations.
In the aired version, Trump claimed he had "no idea" who the billionaire was, and added, "I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that, and I heard it was a Biden witch hunt..."
Trump's Tantrum Over 'Corruption' Question
But when O'Donnell, 51, asked if Trump was "concerned about the appearance of corruption" over pardoning Zhao due to the links to his family, the transcript revealed the former reality star went over the edge.
" can't say, because... I can't say. I'm not concerned. I don't... I'd rather not have you ask the question. But I let you ask it. You just came to me and you said, 'Can I ask another question?’ And I said, yeah. This is the question... "
Trump continued his tantrum: "I don't mind. Did I let you do it? I coulda have walked away. I didn't have to answer this question. I'm proud to answer the question. You know why? We've taken crypto.. Excuse me. We're number one in crypto in the whole world. Other people wanna be. They're fighting like hell to be. But we're number one in crypto because I'm the president. Biden wanted to also, at the very end, you know, he totally switched his thing."
Following the baffling interview, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) suggested he should file a complaint with the federal government over the editing of the interview.
"Maybe I should file a complaint with the FCC against the Trump White House for editing his unhinged 60 Minutes interview," he wrote on X. "It will use the exact same language Trump lodged against Vice President Harris."