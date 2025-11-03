Global Laughingstock: 'Saturday Night Live' Takes Vicious Swipe at Ex-Prince Andrew for Losing Royal Titles Over Ties to Sick Pedo Epstein
Nov. 3 2025, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew is now a laughing stock across the pond as well, RadarOnline.com can report, as Saturday Night Live took a vicious swipe at the disgraced, now-formal royal.
But not everyone was laughing at the controversial joke.
No Laughing Matter
Andrew was targeted on SNL's popular "Weekend Update" segment, when cast member Michael Che referenced the 65-year-old's fall from grace after being linked to Jeffrey Epstein and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls.
"Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal title of 'Prince' due to his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein," Che said on SNL. "And Andrew says he can only become a prince again if he gets a kiss from a young princess."
The groans from the studio audience were echoed by critics on social media, who couldn't believe what they just heard.
"What's SNL?" one person asked sarcastically, as another mirrored: "That show is still on the air?"
A third person slammed: "Such 3rd grade humor. Can’t we sue Lorne Michaels for releasing these insufferable, unfunny fools into society?"
However, not everyone was so critical, with one person tweeting: "Weekend Update never misses — satire remains undefeated."
Andrew's Royal Undoing
As Radar has reported, after long speculation, King Charles finally pulled the plug on his younger brother, stripping him of his birthright title as a prince.
Andrew is now simply known as "Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."
He had previously announced on October 17 that he had agreed to give up his title as the Duke of York and all other royal honors and vestiges in the wake of the ongoing Epstein scandal, but had been allowed to keep the title of "prince" at the time.
The honors of Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order were also put in abeyance with Andrew's dukedom after disturbing new allegations were made against him from beyond the grave by Epstein sex trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, in her posthumous memoir.
King Charles' Final Straw
The palace made it abundantly clear in its statement that the ongoing scandal involving former close friend Epstein and sex trafficking victim Giuffre was the final straw in removing Andrew from royal life.
"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," it read, noting that Andrew has vehemently denied the claims against him despite setting a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by Giuffre out of court in 2022.
"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement concluded.
Giuffre's Family Rejoices
Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, alleged in Nobody's Girl that she was trafficked to Andrew and that he was aware she was a minor. She wrote that it was "as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright".
She also alleged that Andrew correctly guessed she was 17, claiming "My daughters are just a little younger than you," when referring to then-teenage Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Giuffre's family rejoiced at the news of Andrew's royal remise.
"Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage," her brother Skye and sister-in-law Amanda said in a statement.
"Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her. Today, she declares victory," they added.