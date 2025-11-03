Global Laughingstock: 'Saturday Night Live' Takes Vicious Swipe at Ex-Prince Andrew for Losing Royal Titles Over Ties to Sick Pedo Epstein 

As Radar has reported, after long speculation, King Charles finally pulled the plug on his younger brother, stripping him of his birthright title as a prince.

Andrew is now simply known as "Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

He had previously announced on October 17 that he had agreed to give up his title as the Duke of York and all other royal honors and vestiges in the wake of the ongoing Epstein scandal, but had been allowed to keep the title of "prince" at the time.

The honors of Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order were also put in abeyance with Andrew's dukedom after disturbing new allegations were made against him from beyond the grave by Epstein sex trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, in her posthumous memoir.