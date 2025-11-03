Bonnie Blue's Latest Sex Scheme Involves Bedding Droves of Aussie Teens... Despite OnlyFans Star's Bombshell 'Ban'

Allison Langdon, an Australian reporter, was interviewing Blue when she shared her shocking desire to return to Australia to bed droves of teenagers.

Controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has revealed her latest sex scheme ... one which left a journalist in shock, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Bonnie Blue said she 'will be doing schoolies this year.'

Blue's 12-month visitor visa to Australia was revoked last year, but she wants to have it reinstated in time for Schoolies Week, an annual celebration that those who left school recently attend.

Previously, she shared her plans to offer sex for free to 18-year-old boys during that week as long as they let her film it and upload it to her OnlyFans.

Despite her ban from the country, Blue sounded confident she would be returning in time for the celebratory week.

"I don't want to give too much away, but let's just say I've got good lawyers and I will be doing schoolies this year," she told Langdon.