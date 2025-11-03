Bonnie Blue's Latest Sex Scheme Involves Bedding Droves of Aussie Teens... Despite OnlyFans Star's Bombshell 'Ban'
Nov. 3 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has revealed her latest sex scheme... one which left a journalist in shock, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Allison Langdon, an Australian reporter, was interviewing Blue when she shared her shocking desire to return to Australia to bed droves of teenagers.
Blue Claims She Has 'Good Lawyers' to Combat Ban
Blue's 12-month visitor visa to Australia was revoked last year, but she wants to have it reinstated in time for Schoolies Week, an annual celebration that those who left school recently attend.
Previously, she shared her plans to offer sex for free to 18-year-old boys during that week as long as they let her film it and upload it to her OnlyFans.
Despite her ban from the country, Blue sounded confident she would be returning in time for the celebratory week.
"I don't want to give too much away, but let's just say I've got good lawyers and I will be doing schoolies this year," she told Langdon.
Blue Admits Parents of 18-Year-Old Boys May Be Afraid of Her Returning to Australia
Langdon seemed stunned the Australian government would let Blue back in, noting she couldn't "believe" it.
"A good lawyer gets you a very long way, maybe even Down Under," Blue coyly responded, noting there's "a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes."
Blue admitted that parents who have 18-year-old sons may be afraid of her returning to the country.
"I think it's going to frustrate a lot of parents. So I am very excited for schoolies. I think this is going to cause the biggest uproar this year," she shared.
Blue May Get a 'Permanent Ban' From Australia After the 'Craziest Gangbang'
Langdon went on to ask Blue why she feels the things she does are looked down upon.
"Sex work has always been disgusting in most people's eyes. Sex work is wrong. Like porn has always been shamed," Blue explained. "So yeah, that's why there's an outrage. And I speak about it so proudly. And a lot of people are intimidated by that."
Blue also expanded on her intentions if she returned to Australia on Saucy Secrets with Jana Hocking, insisting she would participate in the "craziest gangbang" the second she was allowed to return to Down Under. She acknowledged this would likely get her a "permanent ban" from the country.
Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Tony Burke spoke out about Blue's 12-month visitor visa being canceled due to her intention to "undertake paid work," sharing, "The Australian visa system has rules. If you don't intend to obey those rules, don't apply."
Blue Rages Critics Are Trying to 'Bring Shame' on Her Work
Blue had previously visited Australia to participate in a sex stunt during the first weekend of Schoolies celebrations in Surfers Paradise in 2023.
After her visa was canceled, she insisted she would still be coming to Australia, but ultimately, did not go against her ban.
In response to those against her sex stunt at the time, Blue shared with a media outlet, "They're just jealous, like the hate is coming from middle-aged women that don't understand.
"They're trying to bring shame on it. And I'm not saying you have to agree with my work."