Bonnie Blue

Hardcore Adult Star Bonnie Blue's Soft Side Exposed: OnlyFans Star Reveals Details About Behind-the-Scenes Moments She Doesn't Allow Her Fans to See 

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue offered a different look inside her gig on OnlyFans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

While Bonnie Blue declared she's "proudly a sex worker," the hardcore adult content creator shared her softer side during a recent profile, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The OnlyFans star, 26, rocketed to fame for infamously having sex with more than 1,000 men in a single day, but claimed she has a "wholesome" part of her life.

'Very, Very Wholemsome'

Bonnie Blue
Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube

Blue revealed her life is balanced with wholesome moments in addition to her hardcore proession.

Blue — whose legal name is Tia Emma Billinger — opened up like never before in a profile with 60 Minutes Australia.

"I'm so proud of what I do now. I think it is crazy, and sometimes I can't believe my life. It goes from sometimes very, very wholesome to suddenly the biggest s--- possible within a space of 12 hours," she raved about the dichotomy of her day-to-day existence.

"Like, my camera roll goes from last week, I was snorkeling and free diving with nurse sharks, and then it goes to a close-up picture of my p---- that I sent to one of my subscribers. And I love the comparison. I love the fact that I'm able to do both," Blue gushed.

The 'Intimate' Part of Her Job

Bonnie Blue
Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube

Blue explained how she grants custom requests and makes calls that fans don't get to see.

"I think the side that a lot of people don’t see is the amount of hours that I spend where I’m just on a laptop, where I spend chatting online, I’m on calls, I’m making custom requests," Blue shared about the more private part of her work. "That’s a part of the job I sort of don’t show because it’s very intimate."

The English native has plenty of perks of the big bucks she's made with her sex career.

"I’ve got a Ferrari, I’ve never drove it. I’ve got zero interest in it, to be honest. It just looks good," she proclaimed.

"My wardrobe is probably just over 1 million pounds. The best thing about earning money is the memories you can make from it. I’ve always said, ‘I’d sell every item of clothing I’ve got, the cars, anything, and I’d replace it with memories.’ But I'm very fortunate that I can do both."

UK Van Tour

Bonnie Blue
Source: @onlybonnieblue/Instagram

Blue is proud of her work and makes no bones about her racy profession.

The profile showcased some of Blue's exploits, including a road trip across Great Britain in which she hoped to bed as many young college boys as possible.

"I brought a camper van and it's been wrapped in Bonnie Blue Bang Bus sign. I'm going to start in Scotland and travel my way down the UK and f--- as many students as possible at many universities," she declared during the start of her adventure."

"I want to celebrate them getting into university, which is an amazing achievement, but also I want to drain them. I want to be covered in their fluids, and I want to have sex with them," Blue bragged.

First-Class Ragebaiter

Bonnie Blue
Source: @onlybonnieblue/Instagram

Blue often does day-in-the-life videos, including this one as she got ready ahead of a night of bedding college boys.

Blue confessed she turned to rage-baiting online to capture attention.

"You've only got a matter of seconds before someone scrolls off. So, you have to word it in the harshest way possible to get people to sit and listen," she said of her headline-making marketing tactics. "It'll be like, I want the most barely legal students I can find. I want to drain them, and I want to take their virginity. It'll be something like that, and then everyone is so infuriated."

However, Blue claimed none of the people she sleeps with is a victim of her exploits.

"No 18-year-old or anyone I've ever slept with has ever come forward and said, 'I didn't know it was being filmed. Oh, she bribed me. Oh, she forced me into it.' Because that is not the case," the raunchy content creator shared.

Blue proudly added, "And it's never ever going to be the case. They're 18. It's consensual. I love it. They love it. It's as simple as that."

