Hardcore Adult Star Bonnie Blue's Soft Side Exposed: OnlyFans Star Reveals Details About Behind-the-Scenes Moments She Doesn't Allow Her Fans to See 

Blue — whose legal name is Tia Emma Billinger — opened up like never before in a profile with 60 Minutes Australia.

"I'm so proud of what I do now. I think it is crazy, and sometimes I can't believe my life. It goes from sometimes very, very wholesome to suddenly the biggest s--- possible within a space of 12 hours," she raved about the dichotomy of her day-to-day existence.

"Like, my camera roll goes from last week, I was snorkeling and free diving with nurse sharks, and then it goes to a close-up picture of my p---- that I sent to one of my subscribers. And I love the comparison. I love the fact that I'm able to do both," Blue gushed.