Home > Celebrity > Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Drops Massive Hint She Will Star In Next James Bond Film — And Eyes Surprise Role Which Will Shock Fans

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney has dropped a massive hint she's set to star in the new James Bond movie after months of rumors.

Oct. 29 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney has broken her silence over rumors she's set to appear in the new James Bond film.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria star, 28, has been linked with the spy franchise ever since she attended the June wedding of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, whose firm purchased the creative rights in a stunning $1billion deal in February.

Sweeney's Slip of the Tongue on Bond Rumors

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney admitted she has always been a big fan of the 007 franchise.

And now Sweeney has given a cryptic comment about her links with the movie as she prepares to launch her new lingerie line.

Asked if she could respond to ongoing Bond Girl rumors and said, "I can't." Realizing her response only fed further speculation, Sweeney then added, "I don't know.

"To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it."

Sweeney was then pressed further about whether she would want the part.

The actress replied: "Depends on the script. I think I'd have more fun as James Bond."

Sweeney's Connection to Bond Director Denis Ville­neuve

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The actress says she would have 'more fun' playing the super spy, rather than a Bond Girl.

The star was further linked to more 007 rumors since new director, Denis Ville­neuve, is a friend and keen to cast the White Lotus actress.

A movie source claimed: "Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond. Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernizing the franchise.

"They've hung out together a lot, and he has admired her stratospheric rise."

"Plus, Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of Bond girls," the insider added.

Adding further fuel to the Bond Girl fire, Sweeney was pictured last year chatting to former Bond girl Ana de Armas, 37, at the Toronto Film Festival.

picture of Daniel Craig
Source: MEGA

The 26th Bond film will signal a new era following the departure of long-serving spy Daniel Craig.

The Bond franchise’s 26th film will go into production next April at Pinewood Studios, England.

The plot is being written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and will involve the dangers of AI.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton are among the favorites to replace Daniel Craig as the titular character, whose last film as Bond was 2021's No Time to Die.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week Sweeney's pals are privately concerned her new relationship with controversial movie exec Scooter Braun, 44, may seriously impact her career.

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney's relationship with Scooter Braun has concerned pals.

The pair were first spotted together in Venice at the Bezos wedding, and tongues have been wagging amid reports that they've had multiple dates and are enjoying a "casual" relationship.

"Sydney's saying it's nobody's concern, she's having fun and people have got it wrong because Scooter's a cool, chilled-out guy," a source previously said.

"But friends say he's a wolf in sheep's clothing and you only have to look at his past to see that."

The insider added: "Sydney has every right to see who she wants, and no one wants to deprive her of that, but this has all the earmarks of a disaster in the making. People think she's making a huge mistake even associating with him.

"Scooter has such a bad reputation, and the feeling is that Sydney could do much better."

