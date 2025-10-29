EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Planning Huge New Career Move As Her Future With Netflix 'Hangs in the Balance'

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, recently took to Instagram this week to share a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from filming the second season of her lifestyle show, including a rare picture of her children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. The post also featured a personal playlist – but one track in particular caught attention. Track 17, The Frim Fram Sauce by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, was a nod, royal watchers believe, to Markle's old lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she ran from 2014 to 2017.

Meghan Markle is plotting a major new career move amid mounting uncertainty over the future of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan , and RadarOnline.com can reveal fans think she may have already dropped a hint about her next chapter.

A source close to the Duchess claimed: "Meghan's been carefully considering her next step. She knows the latest season didn't reach the same success as the first, and she's reflecting on what direction to take. The Tig was something deeply personal to her – it showcased her creativity and gave her a real bond with her audience. She's been longing to reconnect with that side of herself."

Netflix's latest viewing figures have deepened speculation Markle will have to diversify to keep her income up. The streamer's Top 10 list for the week of August 25–31 – the same week season two of With Love, Meghan debuted – failed to include the show, which was beaten out by hits like Wednesday and Untamed.

Season one, by contrast, ranked tenth on Netflix's global list in March, garnering 2.6 million views and 12.6 million hours watched in its first week.