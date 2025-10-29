EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Planning Huge New Career Move As Her Future With Netflix 'Hangs in the Balance'
Oct. 29 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is plotting a major new career move amid mounting uncertainty over the future of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and RadarOnline.com can reveal fans think she may have already dropped a hint about her next chapter.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, recently took to Instagram this week to share a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from filming the second season of her lifestyle show, including a rare picture of her children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. The post also featured a personal playlist – but one track in particular caught attention. Track 17, The Frim Fram Sauce by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, was a nod, royal watchers believe, to Markle's old lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she ran from 2014 to 2017.
Meghan Markle Hints at a Major Comeback
A source close to the Duchess claimed: "Meghan's been carefully considering her next step. She knows the latest season didn't reach the same success as the first, and she's reflecting on what direction to take. The Tig was something deeply personal to her – it showcased her creativity and gave her a real bond with her audience. She's been longing to reconnect with that side of herself."
Netflix's latest viewing figures have deepened speculation Markle will have to diversify to keep her income up. The streamer's Top 10 list for the week of August 25–31 – the same week season two of With Love, Meghan debuted – failed to include the show, which was beaten out by hits like Wednesday and Untamed.
Season one, by contrast, ranked tenth on Netflix's global list in March, garnering 2.6 million views and 12.6 million hours watched in its first week.
Meghan Markle is Aware of 'Public Perception'
An insider familiar with the Sussexes' media ventures said, "The series didn't pull in the figures Netflix was hoping for, and that's created some strain in the deal.
"Meghan holds herself to incredibly high standards – she wants her work to have substance, but she's also very aware of public perception. She's been taking her time to decide the smartest next move."
The Tig, Markle's original platform, blended personal essays with features on food, travel, and culture. It was a key part of her identity while starring in Suits, offering fans an intimate glimpse into her life.
In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, her friend and producer Silver Tree recalled, "When she first was describing (the blog) to me, she was like, 'It's like your best friend telling you all the fun things you wish you knew about in one place.'"
Meghan Markle Shut Down Passion Project Ahead of Marrying Prince Harry
Though Markle shut down The Tig in 2017 ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, she has often spoken about how much the project meant to her.
"Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more. So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn't change that for a second," she said at the time.
Another industry source said: "Bringing back The Tig in some updated form would make perfect sense for her. It's something that truly reflects who she is and taps into what she does best. Meghan has an instinctive talent for lifestyle storytelling – it's where she really shines."
Meghan Markle's Next Chapter Already in Motion
While Netflix has yet to confirm whether a third season of With Love, Meghan will be greenlit, insiders suggest Markle has already begun mapping out alternative plans.
A source added: "Meghan's not someone who sits back and waits for opportunities to come to her. She's already creating the next one on her own terms."