Fergie Hits New Low: Sarah Ferguson Axed From British Version of 'The View' Days After Being Booted Out of Royal Lodge Amid Involvement in Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Oct. 29 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has been axed as a panelist from the British version of The View – despite once being described as the "savior" of the daytime schedule.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Duchess, 65, lost her job on ITV show Loose Women after becoming embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that has swirled around her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, for more than a decade.
Ferguson Booted Despite Being 'Adored' By Bosses
ITV bosses confirmed she will no longer appear on the show, where she has previously given her thoughts on the big issues of the day.
Her axing comes after she was dropped by a slew of charities, and the royal fears her career as a children's author is also under threat.
Sources within the network claim Ferguson was once "adored" by the upper echelons of the company due to what they describe as a "relatable" nature.
They also thought Ferguson, who also appeared on This Morning, was "very likable" to viewers.
Ferguson's TV Future Revealed
But her world has come crashing down following more revelations about Andrew's dealings with convicted pedophile Epstein, when an email the former duchess wrote to the disgraced financier, apologizing profusely for disassociating from him publicly following his conviction in 2008 for procuring a girl under 18 for sex, became public knowledge.
An insider said: "Fergie won't be appearing on ITV again; there is nothing in the pipeline for her. There was once such high hopes for her; she appeared on This Morning as a guest presenter and contributor, as well as Loose Women.
"Fergie did a lot with ITV for a time and was always part of the gang. She was very much part of the plans at ITV, but no more.
"There will be no more Fergie on ITV, there are no longer any current plans or anymore anytime in the future. She's done with the channel now."
Ferguson Blasted Over 'Shameless Groveling'
Since her Epstein email emerged, Loose Women panelists have lambasted Ferguson.
One celebrity contributor, Jane Moore, said on the show four weeks ago, "The deadly cocktail of her naivety and fondness for the high life has always made her something of a loose cannon.
"And this shameless groveling to a deeply nasty man isn't a forgivable human frailty – it shows craven greed and rampant self-preservation that, worst of all, betrays Epstein's many victims."
Her axing comes after both Ferguson and Andrew were booted out of their Royal Lodge by King Charles.
The former couple, who divorced nearly 30 years ago, continue to live together, but they're facing the prospect of residing in separate homes as they seek new accommodation in Windsor.
RadarOnline.com revealed this week that Charles has gone easy on Ferguson over fears she may pen a bombshell memoir, like his son Prince Harry did with Spare, which could bring fresh embarrassment to the Royal Family.
An insider said: "The King is a kind man, but his patience has been pushed to the limit. However, the last thing he also wants is another Spare."