Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder's Five Finger Discount: How a Shoplifting Scandal Nearly Ended the 'Stranger Things' Star's Career

Photo of Winona Ryder
Source: MEGA

Winona Ryder almost lost her career over a shoplifting scandal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Winona Ryder has a thriving career today, but she nearly lost it all when she was busted for shoplifting in 2001, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ryder, who celebrated her 54th birthday on October 29, was caught red-handed stealing over $5,000 worth of designer clothing from a Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills and became a Hollywood pariah overnight.

Article continues below advertisement

Winona Ryder Hits Rock Bottom

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Winona Ryder
Source: MEGA

Ryder was caught on camera stealing $5,500 worth of designer clothing from Saks Fifth Avenue in 2001.

Two decades later, Ryder's career is thriving as she stars in Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things and revived her iconic role as Lydia in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice last year.

An insider said: "She couldn't be more in demand these days, which is amazing, given how far she'd fallen. Winona's world completely fell apart, but she's put it back together again."

The actress' shoplifting scandal came after her success in hit 80s flicks Beetlejuice and Heathers, as well as A-list romances, including her public split from Edward Scissorhands co-star Johnny Depp in 1993.

Article continues below advertisement

Winona Ryder's Sentencing

Photo of Winona Ryder
Source: MEGA

The actress was convicted of felony grand theft and vandalism.

Ryder hit rock bottom in December 2001 when she was caught on camera stealing designer clothing at the luxury department store.

She was convicted of felony grand theft and vandalism and was sentenced to three years probation and 480 hours of community service. Ryder was also ordered to attend psychological and drug counseling, which she later admitted was a blessing in disguise.

The movie star confessed, "Psychologically, I must have been at a place where I just wanted to stop," and noted the scandal "allowed me time that I really needed" to reset.

Outside the courthouse, it appeared Ryder's career may have been given a death sentence as she entered a self-imposed exile.

Article continues below advertisement

Winona Ryder's Career Comeback

Photo of Winona Ryder
Source: MEGA

Ryder returned to Hollywood nine years later in 2010's 'Black Swan.'

Despite her numerous performances in cult-classic films, Ryder's talents were almost forgotten about completely forgot when she "checked out" and went almost 10 years without acting.

Ryder returned to Hollywood as an aging ballerina in 2010's thriller Black Swan. In 2016, she landed the role of Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, which propelled her career back to the top.

While reflecting on her career's journey since the shoplifting scandal, the star admitted she was wary of fame, which "can be incredibly isolating – dangerously so."

She added: "There's a big part of me that just wants to do good work and not have that pressure. I don't have any interest in being a movie star."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Teri Hatcher

Gorgeous Teri Hatcher's Sexless Life Revealed: 'Desperate Housewives' Star, 60, Admits Embarrassing Long Dry Spell and 'Average' Lady Bits

Composite photo of Rosie O'Donnell and Chelsea O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell's Troubled Daughter Chelsea Sentenced to Prison After Drug Probation Violation — as Comic Begs Fans for 'Prayers' During 'Scary' Time

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Winona Ryder
Source: MEGA

A pal said Ryder 'deserves to celebrate' her career comeback.

While Ryder appeared to be cautious of acknowledging her comeback, one source wasn't as shy.

The pal said: "Winona's head is in the right place, but she deserves to celebrate the way she's bounced back when everyone said her career was over.

"Success really is the sweetest revenge."

In 2024, Ryder acknowledged the shoplifting scandal "definitely had a giant effect" on her career. She also noted how much she underestimated the impact of what she felt was a minor mistake.

She recalled: "I just remember being told I was going to go to prison. I was like, 'Huh? What are you talking about?'"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.