Winona Ryder's Five Finger Discount: How a Shoplifting Scandal Nearly Ended the 'Stranger Things' Star's Career
Oct. 29 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Winona Ryder has a thriving career today, but she nearly lost it all when she was busted for shoplifting in 2001, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ryder, who celebrated her 54th birthday on October 29, was caught red-handed stealing over $5,000 worth of designer clothing from a Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills and became a Hollywood pariah overnight.
Winona Ryder Hits Rock Bottom
Two decades later, Ryder's career is thriving as she stars in Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things and revived her iconic role as Lydia in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice last year.
An insider said: "She couldn't be more in demand these days, which is amazing, given how far she'd fallen. Winona's world completely fell apart, but she's put it back together again."
The actress' shoplifting scandal came after her success in hit 80s flicks Beetlejuice and Heathers, as well as A-list romances, including her public split from Edward Scissorhands co-star Johnny Depp in 1993.
Winona Ryder's Sentencing
Ryder hit rock bottom in December 2001 when she was caught on camera stealing designer clothing at the luxury department store.
She was convicted of felony grand theft and vandalism and was sentenced to three years probation and 480 hours of community service. Ryder was also ordered to attend psychological and drug counseling, which she later admitted was a blessing in disguise.
The movie star confessed, "Psychologically, I must have been at a place where I just wanted to stop," and noted the scandal "allowed me time that I really needed" to reset.
Outside the courthouse, it appeared Ryder's career may have been given a death sentence as she entered a self-imposed exile.
Winona Ryder's Career Comeback
Despite her numerous performances in cult-classic films, Ryder's talents were almost forgotten about completely forgot when she "checked out" and went almost 10 years without acting.
Ryder returned to Hollywood as an aging ballerina in 2010's thriller Black Swan. In 2016, she landed the role of Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, which propelled her career back to the top.
While reflecting on her career's journey since the shoplifting scandal, the star admitted she was wary of fame, which "can be incredibly isolating – dangerously so."
She added: "There's a big part of me that just wants to do good work and not have that pressure. I don't have any interest in being a movie star."
While Ryder appeared to be cautious of acknowledging her comeback, one source wasn't as shy.
The pal said: "Winona's head is in the right place, but she deserves to celebrate the way she's bounced back when everyone said her career was over.
"Success really is the sweetest revenge."
In 2024, Ryder acknowledged the shoplifting scandal "definitely had a giant effect" on her career. She also noted how much she underestimated the impact of what she felt was a minor mistake.
She recalled: "I just remember being told I was going to go to prison. I was like, 'Huh? What are you talking about?'"