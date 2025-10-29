Winona Ryder's Five Finger Discount: How a Shoplifting Scandal Nearly Ended the 'Stranger Things' Star's Career

Two decades later, Ryder's career is thriving as she stars in Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things and revived her iconic role as Lydia in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice last year.

An insider said: "She couldn't be more in demand these days, which is amazing, given how far she'd fallen. Winona's world completely fell apart, but she's put it back together again."

The actress' shoplifting scandal came after her success in hit 80s flicks Beetlejuice and Heathers, as well as A-list romances, including her public split from Edward Scissorhands co-star Johnny Depp in 1993.