EXCLUSIVE: The Deadliest Place on Earth? The Grim Reason Behind the Spate of Suicides at Disney Theme Parks Revealed
Oct. 29 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Two suicides in less than 10 days at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando have grief counselors worried the family friendly theme park home has morphed into a tragic kingdom, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Psychoanalysts say there could be a grim reason behind depressed individuals choosing Disney as a final destination, and fear more people in need of help could follow.
Late last week, 28-year-old Matthew Cohn died from multiple traumatic injuries after he jumped from a balcony at Disney's Contemporary Resort.
Just a few days earlier, Chicago superfan Summer Equitz, 31, leaped to her death from the same hotel, which features a unique, open-air A-shape frame that allows the resort's monorails to pass through.
Ciara Bogdanovic, Licensed Psychotherapist and Founder/Owner at Sagebrush Psychotherapy, told RadarOnline.com that, unfortunately, traveling to Disney to end a life is not unique.
"Suicide tourism refers to the phenomenon when people travel to a distant location to die by suicide," Bogdanovic explained. "People may choose locations based on symbolism to their life, popularity, desire to be away from loved ones, or the desire to make a statement."
'Nostalgia and Comfort' at Disney
Therapist and coach John Sovec in Pasadena, California, agreed, adding, "For a person who is dealing with depression and other mental health issues, the fantasy of Disney is a place of nostalgia and comfort.
"Often, they carry memories of better times and crave the warmth and familiarity of that nostalgia in a last search for happiness as their final experience before taking their life."
'Copycat' Attempts
Both experts also warned about the possibility of "copycat" suicide attempts at Disney.
"The risk of copycat suicides is highest in the days and weeks following a publicized death by suicide, which may help explain why two deaths occurred at the same location in such close succession," Bogdanovic continued. "For individuals already in crisis, hearing about a suicide in a specific place can shape both the method and the location they choose."
She stressed it's key for the Mouse House to protect its guests.
"The best prevention steps that Disney can take are to remove means to death by suicide through design changes. Additionally, it is important to have an emergency protocol in place to address potential suicides in the moment," Bogdanovic added. "For example, staff should be trained to recognize signs of acute distress, respond with compassion, and quickly involve crisis intervention teams or emergency services."
Sharing Sympathy Online
The Orange County Medical Examiner ruled each of the deaths at the Contemporary as suicides. A video on TikTok showed emergency workers and officers gathered in the hotel’s courtyard, while police tape cordoned off the area.
The person who posted the video shared, "We woke up to a VERY large law enforcement outside our balcony this morning at Disney’s Bay Lake Tower. We were told it was a 'medical emergency'. Prayers to the family & those involved!"
Disney fans have taken to discussion sites like Reddit to share their sympathy and concern.
"A sad reality is that Contemporary has been used multiple times in the past in this way," one person posted. "I believe they even have special coverings nearby to keep the scene out of view of guests as quickly as possible."
Another shared: "Last time we were there, someone jumped off the top of the Contemporary, monorail & boat service were shut down for hours. Why would you choose to un-alive yourself where families are around?"
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, dial 988 for help.