EXCLUSIVE: Joe Alwyn's True — And Very Mixed — Feelings About Ex Taylor Swift's Engagement Revealed

The singer later dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy briefly before meeting Kansas City Chiefs player Kelce in July 2023.

In a recent interview to promote Kinds of Kindness, Alwyn reflected on the challenges of his past relationship.

He said: "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate."

He added: "What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it's suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in."

A longtime friend said: "Joe's not obsessed with it, but it's impossible to ignore all the headlines about Taylor and Travis. Even so, he's in a solid place right now – work is going well, he's focused, and he's got a strong circle around him. He's figured out how to block out the background noise."