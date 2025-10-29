Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Alwyn's True — And Very Mixed — Feelings About Ex Taylor Swift's Engagement Revealed

The British actor is handling the news of Taylor Swift's engagement with calm dignity.
Source: MEGA

Oct. 29 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Joe Alwyn has had a "complicated" reaction to news of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce – but insiders tell RadarOnline.com the British actor is handling it all with calm dignity.

The Kinds of Kindness and Conversations With Friends star, 34, dated Swift, 35, for six years before their split in 2023, and while fans have been quick to speculate about how he feels following the announcement, those close to Alwyn insist he's moved on – even if the engagement stirred some unexpected emotions.

Moving On From Taylor

The actor dated Swift for six years before their split in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Swift confirmed the news she is getting hitched to Kelce, 36, in a record-breaking Instagram post, writing: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The post has since surpassed 24 million likes and 1 million reposts, becoming the platform's most-shared photo ever.

A source close to Alwyn said: "Joe isn't holding onto any resentment – he's just being practical about it. He knows that part of his life is done. He genuinely hopes Taylor's happy, but he doesn't see a reason to reach out or say congratulations. For him, it's time to move on for good."

A Very Private Romance

Swift and Alwyn's relationship was famously private
Source: MEGA

Swift and Alwyn's relationship was famously private – something the actor has continued to uphold even after their breakup.

Another insider said: "What they had was real and meaningful, and when it ended, Joe wanted to keep it private, not turn it into gossip. Still, seeing her engaged after everything they went through is bound to stir some emotions – it's only human."

Swift and Alwyn met in 2016 and kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, a deliberate choice in contrast to her previous high-profile relationships.

Navigating His Romance In The Spotlight

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Kelce and Swift confirmed their engagement in August 2025.

The singer later dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy briefly before meeting Kansas City Chiefs player Kelce in July 2023.

In a recent interview to promote Kinds of Kindness, Alwyn reflected on the challenges of his past relationship.

He said: "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate."

He added: "What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it's suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in."

A longtime friend said: "Joe's not obsessed with it, but it's impossible to ignore all the headlines about Taylor and Travis. Even so, he's in a solid place right now – work is going well, he's focused, and he's got a strong circle around him. He's figured out how to block out the background noise."

Joe Breaking His Silence

Alwyn also said he and Swift made a 'mutual' decision to keep their relationship private.
Source: MEGA

Alwyn also said he and Swift made a "mutual" decision to keep their relationship private, adding: "It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now."

Sources say that sentiment remains true today.

One insider explained: "Joe continues to keep what they shared private. He's not the type to speak out about her just because everyone else is caught up in the engagement buzz."

Alwyn is now said to be keeping his focus squarely on work.

The source said: "Joe's putting all his focus into his work right now. He's busy filming, diving into new projects, and keeping himself grounded. That's how he handles all the outside noise – by just looking ahead."

