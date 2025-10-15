Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Disney World

Disney Superfan Commits Suicide at Walt Disney World Hotel in Latest Tragedy at Family Park — Days After Another Visitor Died on Ride

photo of magic kingdom
Source: mega

A guest was found dead at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Authorities have determined the cause of death of a guest at one of the resort hotels at Walt Disney World in Orlando, RadarOnline.com can report.

The woman, a so-called "Disney superfan," jumped off an elevated platform at the Contemporary Resort Hotel after earlier reports wrongly stated she was struck by one of the theme park's monorails.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of contemporary resort
Source: disneyworld.disney.go.com

The woman jumped to her death at the Contemporary hotel.

Summer Equitz died of "multiple blunt impact injuries" at the Disney Resort just steps away from the Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The Orange County Medical Examiner ruled the death a suicide, but the investigation is ongoing. A representative for the Orange County Sheriff's Office said her cause of death was incorrectly reported by many on social media.

"This is an apparent suicide," the representative told Entertainment Weekly, confirming that Equitz "was NOT struck by the monorail, so that is erroneous information."

Video on social media showed officers setting up a white tent on an observational platform stories below the monorail track, which slices through the middle of the luxury hotel.

Article continues below advertisement

Disney Fans Share Sympathy

Disney fans discussed the tragedy online.
Source: mega

Disney fans discussed the tragedy online.

Disney fans in an online thread shared their sympathies, while explaining this sadly happens often at the resort.

"A sad reality is Contemporary has been used multiple times in the past in this way," one person posted. "I believe they even have special coverings nearby to keep the scene out of view of guests as quickly as possible."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Empirestrikes16/X

Another person confirmed: "They have a tent and tarps in the Security Manager's office that they have set aside just for these situations."

While a third shared: "Last time we were there someone jumped off the top of contemporary, monorail & boat service were shutdown for hours. Why would you choose to un-alive yourself where families are around?"

Article continues below advertisement

Disneyland Incident

A woman died earlier after riding the Haunted Mansion attraction in Disneyland.
Source: disneyland.disney.go.com

A woman died earlier this month after riding the Haunted Mansion attraction in Disneyland.

The death comes just over a week after a tourist died on October 6 after riding the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Officials shared in a statement that emergency officials found "an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction."

The statement continued: "Disneyland security personnel provided CPR until paramedics arrived. (The woman) was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased."

At the time, the incident was ruled an "unfortunate medical episode" unrelated to the ride itself. The Haunted Mansion was reopened soon after.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Cheryl Hines and Sunny Hostin

'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Gets in Shouting Match With Cheryl Hines Over Her Husband RFK Jr.'s Qualifications on Live Show — 'May I Finish?'

Photo of Meghan Markle, Obamas

'She is Nauseating': Meghan Markle Brutally Ridiculed for Comparing Herself to the Obamas — as She Talks About Netflix Deal 'Downgrade'

A Death at Universal Orlando

Photo of Universal Studios.
Source: mega

A guest died after riding a roller coaster at a new Universal Orlando theme park.

A cause of death is not expected to be revealed, according to People, which reported the Orange County Sheriff's Coroner's office did not take custody of the body following the woman's death.

That means an autopsy will not be completed.

Officials said this likely indicates a doctor "signed off on a death certificate and the family made their own arrangements to gain custody of the body."

The Disney deaths come less than a month after another deadly incident at neighboring Universal Studios Orlando.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died at the age of 32 on September 17 after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at the just-opened Universal Epic Universe park.

Zavala’s cause of death was later revealed to be "multiple blunt impact injuries," and the attraction has since reopened.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.