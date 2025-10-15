Disney Superfan Commits Suicide at Walt Disney World Hotel in Latest Tragedy at Family Park — Days After Another Visitor Died on Ride

Summer Equitz died of "multiple blunt impact injuries" at the Disney Resort just steps away from the Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The Orange County Medical Examiner ruled the death a suicide, but the investigation is ongoing. A representative for the Orange County Sheriff's Office said her cause of death was incorrectly reported by many on social media.

"This is an apparent suicide," the representative told Entertainment Weekly, confirming that Equitz "was NOT struck by the monorail, so that is erroneous information."

Video on social media showed officers setting up a white tent on an observational platform stories below the monorail track, which slices through the middle of the luxury hotel.