Disney Superfan Commits Suicide at Walt Disney World Hotel in Latest Tragedy at Family Park — Days After Another Visitor Died on Ride
Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Authorities have determined the cause of death of a guest at one of the resort hotels at Walt Disney World in Orlando, RadarOnline.com can report.
The woman, a so-called "Disney superfan," jumped off an elevated platform at the Contemporary Resort Hotel after earlier reports wrongly stated she was struck by one of the theme park's monorails.
Summer Equitz died of "multiple blunt impact injuries" at the Disney Resort just steps away from the Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The Orange County Medical Examiner ruled the death a suicide, but the investigation is ongoing. A representative for the Orange County Sheriff's Office said her cause of death was incorrectly reported by many on social media.
"This is an apparent suicide," the representative told Entertainment Weekly, confirming that Equitz "was NOT struck by the monorail, so that is erroneous information."
Video on social media showed officers setting up a white tent on an observational platform stories below the monorail track, which slices through the middle of the luxury hotel.
Disney Fans Share Sympathy
Disney fans in an online thread shared their sympathies, while explaining this sadly happens often at the resort.
"A sad reality is Contemporary has been used multiple times in the past in this way," one person posted. "I believe they even have special coverings nearby to keep the scene out of view of guests as quickly as possible."
Another person confirmed: "They have a tent and tarps in the Security Manager's office that they have set aside just for these situations."
While a third shared: "Last time we were there someone jumped off the top of contemporary, monorail & boat service were shutdown for hours. Why would you choose to un-alive yourself where families are around?"
Disneyland Incident
The death comes just over a week after a tourist died on October 6 after riding the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
Officials shared in a statement that emergency officials found "an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction."
The statement continued: "Disneyland security personnel provided CPR until paramedics arrived. (The woman) was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased."
At the time, the incident was ruled an "unfortunate medical episode" unrelated to the ride itself. The Haunted Mansion was reopened soon after.
A Death at Universal Orlando
A cause of death is not expected to be revealed, according to People, which reported the Orange County Sheriff's Coroner's office did not take custody of the body following the woman's death.
That means an autopsy will not be completed.
Officials said this likely indicates a doctor "signed off on a death certificate and the family made their own arrangements to gain custody of the body."
The Disney deaths come less than a month after another deadly incident at neighboring Universal Studios Orlando.
Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died at the age of 32 on September 17 after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at the just-opened Universal Epic Universe park.
Zavala’s cause of death was later revealed to be "multiple blunt impact injuries," and the attraction has since reopened.