'I Was Too Young for Him': Winona Ryder, 53, Made a Pass at Hollywood Icon Al Pacino, 85, but Got Rejected as Actress Reveals She Was 'Actively in Love With Him'
Love-struck Winona Ryder has claimed she was turned down by Hollywood icon Al Pacino.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Stranger Things' star, 53, has opened about her crush on the veteran actor, 85, which began when they starred in 2002 comedy, Simone.
Rejected
Her infatuation with Pacino grew to such an extent she admitted being "actively in love with him" — but the feeling wasn’t mutual.
She explained how they were doing a workshop for Richard III together, and as a self-proclaimed coffee addict, Pacino would take her for coffee all over New York.
"I'm 22, or whatever. Finally, he's dropping me off wherever I'm staying, and I'm like, 'I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you.' And he was like, 'Aw, honey, noooo,'" Winona shared.
"Then, like 10 years later, I meet his girlfriend, who's younger than me," she joked, before adding: "I still play poker with him sometimes. It's the best."
Younger Girlfriends
Pacino is no stranger to dating women significantly younger than him.
His last public relationship was with 31-year-old Noor Alfallah, with whom he welcomed a son in June 2023.
The pair got together in April 2022 but split shortly after the birth of their son.
He also is a father to three adult children — Julie, 35, with acting teacher Jan Tarrant; and 23-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with The Coal Miner's Daughter actress Beverly D'Angelo.
Before Alfallah, the actor dated actress Lucila Solá, 49, from 2008 to 2018.
Meanwhile Ryder has been in a relationship with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.
A-List Lovers
They got together after first meeting at the premiere of her film Black Swan.
In 2022, the former 90s vet - who starred in massive films like Bram Stoker's Dracula and The Age Of Innocence — it was claimed she regarded Hahn as her "soulmate".
But though they are on very good footing they do not have plans to get married and have kids, the insider added.
"They may eventually marry but it's never been a priority, nor has starting a family," a source shared.
"(Winona) loves what they have and (they) are perfectly content."
Ryder has an interesting love life as she was engaged to Johnny Depp in the early 1990s.
She also used to date Matt Damon in 2000.
She has also been linked to Val Kilmer (2005), Pete Yorn (2001), Jimmy Fallon (2000), David Duchovny (1996), David Pirner (1994-1996), Christian Slater (1988) and Rob Lowe (1986).
And things just seem to get better with time. "Winona has found her soulmate in Scott, who's a real gentleman and super successful but loves flying under the radar and enjoying his success in a low-key way just like her," the source added.
"They spend their time up north near San Francisco, though she does commute back and forth to L.A. for work and to see friends and often brings him with her."