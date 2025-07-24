'I Was Too Young for Him': Winona Ryder, 53, Made a Pass at Hollywood Icon Al Pacino, 85, but Got Rejected as Actress Reveals She Was 'Actively in Love With Him'

Her infatuation with Pacino grew to such an extent she admitted being "actively in love with him" — but the feeling wasn’t mutual.

She explained how they were doing a workshop for Richard III together, and as a self-proclaimed coffee addict, Pacino would take her for coffee all over New York.

"I'm 22, or whatever. Finally, he's dropping me off wherever I'm staying, and I'm like, 'I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you.' And he was like, 'Aw, honey, noooo,'" Winona shared.

"Then, like 10 years later, I meet his girlfriend, who's younger than me," she joked, before adding: "I still play poker with him sometimes. It's the best."