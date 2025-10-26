EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Pals Concerned Over Hollywood Bombshell's New Romance With Music's Most Hated Figure Scooter Braun... But She Insists He's a 'Chill Guy'

"Sydney's saying it's nobody's concern, she's having fun and people have got it wrong because Scooter's a cool, chilled-out guy," said an insider.

"But friends say he's a wolf in sheep's clothing and you only have to look at his past to see that."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Braun incurred the wrath of Taylor Swift in 2019 when, without her approval, he bought out her former label, Big Machine Records, with its treasure trove of the masters of her first six albums.

She called Braun an "incessant, manipulative" bully.

After going so far as to re-record her albums to get around her loss of ownership, Swift recently revealed that she finally bought back all her masters earlier this year, calling it the "greatest dream come true."