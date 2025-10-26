Your tip
Sydney Sweeney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Pals Concerned Over Hollywood Bombshell's New Romance With Music's Most Hated Figure Scooter Braun... But She Insists He's a 'Chill Guy'

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney's friends worry as her romance with Scooter Braun raises eyebrows in Hollywood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Sultry Sydney Sweeney is getting hot and heavy with Scooter Braun after turning down dates with a galaxy of Hollywood stars – including Ben Affleck, Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom – and friends of the It Girl are worried she's taken serious leave of her senses to hitch her wagon to music's most hated figure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The White Lotus lovely, 28, and the wheeler-dealer music businessman, 44, were first spotted together in Venice in June, and tongues have been wagging amid reports that they've had multiple dates and are enjoying a "casual" relationship.

Pals Concerned Over Scooter's Reputation

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly dating Scooter Braun, the music mogul once branded a 'bully' by Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

"Sydney's saying it's nobody's concern, she's having fun and people have got it wrong because Scooter's a cool, chilled-out guy," said an insider.

"But friends say he's a wolf in sheep's clothing and you only have to look at his past to see that."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Braun incurred the wrath of Taylor Swift in 2019 when, without her approval, he bought out her former label, Big Machine Records, with its treasure trove of the masters of her first six albums.

She called Braun an "incessant, manipulative" bully.

After going so far as to re-record her albums to get around her loss of ownership, Swift recently revealed that she finally bought back all her masters earlier this year, calling it the "greatest dream come true."

Scooter's History Of Fallouts With Major Singers

Braun's feud with Justin Bieber over an alleged unpaid loan added to his long list of industry rifts.
Source: MEGA

Scooter also had a falling-out with longtime client Justin Bieber, reportedly over an unpaid $8 million loan the manager made to the singer. The two parted ways in August 2023.

"Taylor and Justin and many more would swear he's a scumbag and anyone interested in dating him should seriously rethink that because he's not to be trusted," shared an insider.

"They say he should be avoided with a ten-foot pole.

Pals Think Sydney Is Making 'A Huge Mistake' Dating Scooter

Friends fear Sweeney is making a mistake by getting involved with controversy-plagued Braun.
Source: MEGA

"Sydney has every right to see who she wants, and no one wants to deprive her of that, but this has all the earmarks of a disaster in the making. People think she's making a huge mistake even associating with him."

Added the insider: "Scooter has such a bad reputation, and the feeling is that Sydney could do much better."

