EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus 'Planning to Capitalize on the Attention' Their Bizarre Romance is Getting and Cash in on Sexy New Business Deals
Oct. 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Lovebirds Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus' romance is getting hotter by the day, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the canoodling twosome is looking to cash in on their chemistry by teaming up for a string of sexy new business deals.
Sources said the dynamic duo is brainstorming everything from bedroom sheet sets to sexy pajamas and lingerie.
"Billy Ray loves to live the good life, and so does Liz, but he doesn't have the cash flow to keep them in the style they both desire for any extended time, so he needs to make some serious dough," claimed an insider. "It makes sense to capitalize on the attention their romance is getting."
A Blossoming Romance
The 64-year-old Achy Breaky Heart singer's love-in with the 60-year-old British Austin Powers beauty went public after they shared a cozy snap on Easter.
They first met while filming the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise and got on well – so, when Cyrus's marriage to 36-year-old Aussie singer Firerose crashed after just seven months last year, Hurley sent him a friendly text.
Since then, they've been tied at the hip, dividing time between Cyrus' Tennessee pad and Hurley's mansion in the English countryside.
Hurley and Cyrus Teaming Up for Business Venture?
According to an insider, Cyrus has tried all kinds of business ventures over the years, including hawking his own brand of marijuana in 2020.
"Nothing has been the sort of home run he's wanted, but he's convinced he's just one good idea away from hitting the jackpot," said the insider. "And now that he has Liz in his corner, he's saying they'll do it together.
"She's already got a successful bathing suit line, and is very keen to work with Billy, so there's talk of her expanding to men's suits – maybe even his and hers type things that she and Billy can model together.
"He's working out like crazy, getting in shape to keep up with her."
The insider added: "Billy Ray wants them to go bigger. He's saying they should do a home line, something they could sell in department stores, and he thinks they should start with sexy bedroom sheets with matching his and hers robes and sleep sets."