Kim Kardashian Defends Daughter North West After Fake Tattoos Spark Online Backlash Calling it a 'Non-Issue'

After outlets shared the clip under the headline "North West, 12, worries fans with new look," Kim quickly dismissed the backlash, commenting from her shared TikTok account with North, "This is such a non-issue."

Supporters also came to North's defense. One user wrote, "So glad social media wasn't around when I was going through my teen experimental discovering myself phase. The internet is crazy man." Another added, "Big news for unemployed childless people: North West is going through a pre-teen phase." A third chimed in, "She's a kid playing dress up w her friends…. where is the problem?"

In the original videos, North and her friends were seen dressed in similar styles while riding in a private jet. Despite the wave of online comments, Kim and her daughter appeared unfazed. On Friday, October 24, the pair posted a new TikTok dancing together in wigs, later joined by Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, who joined in the fun shooting water guns.