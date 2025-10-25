Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Defends Daughter North West After Fake Tattoos Spark Online Backlash Calling it a 'Non-Issue'

kim kardashian defends daughter north west fake tattoos spark backlash
Source: MEGA; kimandnorth/TikTok

North West, 12, shared a TikTok video featuring fake tattoos along with a faux septum ring, blue braids and black grillz.

Profile Image

Oct. 25 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian has spoken out after her 12-year-old daughter North West’s latest TikTok look — complete with fake tattoos and piercings — drew criticism online, RadarOnline.com can report.

North, the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye West, appeared in a TikTok video with a star tattoo under her right eye, her name inked in cursive on her left cheek, and a faux septum ring. She completed the look with long blue braids and black grillz over her teeth.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

North West TikTok Video

kim kardashian defends daughter north west fake tattoos spark backlash
Source: kimandnorth/TikTok

The drastic look sparked online criticism.

After outlets shared the clip under the headline "North West, 12, worries fans with new look," Kim quickly dismissed the backlash, commenting from her shared TikTok account with North, "This is such a non-issue."

Supporters also came to North's defense. One user wrote, "So glad social media wasn't around when I was going through my teen experimental discovering myself phase. The internet is crazy man." Another added, "Big news for unemployed childless people: North West is going through a pre-teen phase." A third chimed in, "She's a kid playing dress up w her friends…. where is the problem?"

In the original videos, North and her friends were seen dressed in similar styles while riding in a private jet. Despite the wave of online comments, Kim and her daughter appeared unfazed. On Friday, October 24, the pair posted a new TikTok dancing together in wigs, later joined by Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, who joined in the fun shooting water guns.

Article continues below advertisement

North West's Creative Expression

kim kardashian defends daughter north west fake tattoos spark backlash
Source: kimandnorth/TikTok

Kim Kardashian commented from her shared TikTok account with North, calling it 'such a non-issue.'

This isn't the first time Kim has had to defend her daughter's creative expression. Earlier this month, on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she recalled a previous controversy when North wore a corset top and miniskirt during a family vacation in Italy.

"It's really hard and it's really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things," Kim explained. "But then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I'm like, 'OK, we're never wearing that again.' Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world."

Encouraging Individuality

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Files to Change Their Daughter's Name and After Rape Conviction Fallout

Photo of Simon Cowell

EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell's Fresh Plastic Surgery Shocker — Mogul's Pals Beg Him to Quit His 'Addiction' Now As His 'Mutant' Face Keeps 'Melting and Freezing'

kim kardashian defends daughter north west fake tattoos spark backlash
Source: MEGA

Despite criticism, Kim and North continued posting playful videos.

The 45-year-old reality star insisted she encourages her daughter's individuality. "She does listen to me, but in other areas, I'm like, 'Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is,'" Kim said. "You know, it makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her."

Kim, who shares North, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6, with Kanye, added, "I just think anyone that's raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I'm doing the best that I can."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.