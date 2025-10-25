Kim Kardashian Defends Daughter North West After Fake Tattoos Spark Online Backlash Calling it a 'Non-Issue'
Oct. 25 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has spoken out after her 12-year-old daughter North West’s latest TikTok look — complete with fake tattoos and piercings — drew criticism online, RadarOnline.com can report.
North, the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye West, appeared in a TikTok video with a star tattoo under her right eye, her name inked in cursive on her left cheek, and a faux septum ring. She completed the look with long blue braids and black grillz over her teeth.
North West TikTok Video
After outlets shared the clip under the headline "North West, 12, worries fans with new look," Kim quickly dismissed the backlash, commenting from her shared TikTok account with North, "This is such a non-issue."
Supporters also came to North's defense. One user wrote, "So glad social media wasn't around when I was going through my teen experimental discovering myself phase. The internet is crazy man." Another added, "Big news for unemployed childless people: North West is going through a pre-teen phase." A third chimed in, "She's a kid playing dress up w her friends…. where is the problem?"
In the original videos, North and her friends were seen dressed in similar styles while riding in a private jet. Despite the wave of online comments, Kim and her daughter appeared unfazed. On Friday, October 24, the pair posted a new TikTok dancing together in wigs, later joined by Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, who joined in the fun shooting water guns.
North West's Creative Expression
This isn't the first time Kim has had to defend her daughter's creative expression. Earlier this month, on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she recalled a previous controversy when North wore a corset top and miniskirt during a family vacation in Italy.
"It's really hard and it's really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things," Kim explained. "But then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I'm like, 'OK, we're never wearing that again.' Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world."
Encouraging Individuality
The 45-year-old reality star insisted she encourages her daughter's individuality. "She does listen to me, but in other areas, I'm like, 'Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is,'" Kim said. "You know, it makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her."
Kim, who shares North, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6, with Kanye, added, "I just think anyone that's raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I'm doing the best that I can."