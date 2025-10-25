Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Slams Donald Trump's $300M 'Vanity Project' as the President Demolishes the East Wing of The White House

Composite photo of Bill Baher and Donald Trump
Source: YouTube/Club Random with Bill Maher/MEGA

Bill Maher compared Trump’s overhaul to past presidential modifications but warned that Trump’s move carried political undertones rather than mere personalization.

Profile Image

Oct. 25 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Comedian Bill Maher weighed in on the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House, joking that he was "kind of jealous" of how quickly the project moved forward — but also warning that its deeper meaning was troubling, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

East Wing Demolition

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
bill maher slams donald trump m vanity project demolishes white house
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump ordered the demolition of the White House’s East Wing.

During a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, Maher said, "Presidents have changed the White House in little ways before, but you know they always got approval from Congress… Now, as a constitutionalist, I must say I find this appalling. As the guy who took three years to get my f------ solar panels in, I'm kind of jealous. I'm kind of in awe because I live in LA, where you need 13 permits to put a bird feeder on your deck."

The demolition, which began on October 20, has sparked political backlash and public debate. The East Wing — traditionally home to the first lady's offices — was torn down to make room for a new 90,000-square-foot state ballroom designed to host up to 650 guests.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @billmaher/X
Article continues below advertisement

'Vanity Project'

bill maher slams donald trump m vanity project demolishes white house
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump stated the project would be funded by private donors.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the move a "vanity project", accusing Trump of prioritizing self-glorification over history. Trump dismissed the criticism, insisting the East Wing was "ready to be replaced" and that the White House had needed a larger event space "for at least 150 years". He also claimed the $300 million project, up from an initial $200 million estimate, would be funded entirely by private donors.

Satellite images provided by Planet Labs confirmed that the East Wing had been completely demolished as of October 23.

Maher's Criticisms

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Kamala Harris

'I Am Not Done': Former Vice President Kamala Harris Teases 2028 Run and Says America Hasn't Seen the Last of Her

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump Accused of 'Trying to Hide His Turkey Neck' in New TIME Cover... After Prez Threw Fit Over Magazine's 'Unflattering and Humiliating' Photo

bill maher slams donald trump m vanity project demolishes white house
Source: MEGA

Critics questioned both the necessity and symbolism of tearing down part of the White House.

Later in the show, Maher discussed the issue with former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele and former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield.

"Presidents do change the buildings," Maher said, referencing past examples. "Nixon put in a bowling alley, Obama made the tennis court a basketball court. I can't get this mad about everything."

Steele replied, "I'm not mad. It's not a question about being mad. It's a question of understanding what the symbolism is."

Maher agreed, adding, "The symbolism is he's not leaving, that's what bothers me about it."

Bedingfield offered a sharper critique: "If this was the only impulsive, reckless decision driven by his own desire for self-aggrandizement, then I'd give you it's just a building. But it's not — it's part of a manner of governing that is tearing at some of the institutional foundations of this country, and that's scary."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.