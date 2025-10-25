Bill Maher Slams Donald Trump's $300M 'Vanity Project' as the President Demolishes the East Wing of The White House
Oct. 25 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Comedian Bill Maher weighed in on the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House, joking that he was "kind of jealous" of how quickly the project moved forward — but also warning that its deeper meaning was troubling, RadarOnline.com can report.
East Wing Demolition
During a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, Maher said, "Presidents have changed the White House in little ways before, but you know they always got approval from Congress… Now, as a constitutionalist, I must say I find this appalling. As the guy who took three years to get my f------ solar panels in, I'm kind of jealous. I'm kind of in awe because I live in LA, where you need 13 permits to put a bird feeder on your deck."
The demolition, which began on October 20, has sparked political backlash and public debate. The East Wing — traditionally home to the first lady's offices — was torn down to make room for a new 90,000-square-foot state ballroom designed to host up to 650 guests.
'Vanity Project'
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the move a "vanity project", accusing Trump of prioritizing self-glorification over history. Trump dismissed the criticism, insisting the East Wing was "ready to be replaced" and that the White House had needed a larger event space "for at least 150 years". He also claimed the $300 million project, up from an initial $200 million estimate, would be funded entirely by private donors.
Satellite images provided by Planet Labs confirmed that the East Wing had been completely demolished as of October 23.
Maher's Criticisms
Later in the show, Maher discussed the issue with former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele and former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield.
"Presidents do change the buildings," Maher said, referencing past examples. "Nixon put in a bowling alley, Obama made the tennis court a basketball court. I can't get this mad about everything."
Steele replied, "I'm not mad. It's not a question about being mad. It's a question of understanding what the symbolism is."
Maher agreed, adding, "The symbolism is he's not leaving, that's what bothers me about it."
Bedingfield offered a sharper critique: "If this was the only impulsive, reckless decision driven by his own desire for self-aggrandizement, then I'd give you it's just a building. But it's not — it's part of a manner of governing that is tearing at some of the institutional foundations of this country, and that's scary."