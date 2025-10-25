Bill Maher Slams Donald Trump's $300M 'Vanity Project' as the President Demolishes the East Wing of The White House

During a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, Maher said, "Presidents have changed the White House in little ways before, but you know they always got approval from Congress… Now, as a constitutionalist, I must say I find this appalling. As the guy who took three years to get my f------ solar panels in, I'm kind of jealous. I'm kind of in awe because I live in LA, where you need 13 permits to put a bird feeder on your deck."

The demolition, which began on October 20, has sparked political backlash and public debate. The East Wing — traditionally home to the first lady's offices — was torn down to make room for a new 90,000-square-foot state ballroom designed to host up to 650 guests.