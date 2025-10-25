'I Am Not Done': Former Vice President Kamala Harris Teases 2028 Run and Says America Hasn't Seen the Last of Her
Oct. 25 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Former Vice President Kamala Harris has suggested she may run again for the presidency in 2028, declaring she is "not done" with public service and still sees a future for herself in national politics, RadarOnline.com can report.
Harris 2028
"I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones," Harris told the BBC in an interview. The former vice president said her grandnieces would "see a female president in the White House in their lifetime, for sure," adding that it could "possibly" be her.
While Harris stopped short of confirming a 2028 campaign, she emphasized that her political ambitions remain alive. "If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here," she said, brushing off concerns about her polling numbers.
Harris also criticized President Donald Trump, calling him a "tyrant" and accusing him of "weaponizing the Department of Justice". She added, "He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice, and he has done exactly that."
Tough Polling
The next Democratic primary battle is expected to define the future of the party, which has suffered declining favorability since losing control of Congress and the White House to Trump in last year's election.
Recent polling has shown a divided Democratic electorate. A Noble Predictive Insights survey conducted October 2–6 found Harris leading the Democratic field with 33 percent of support among Democrats and 27 percent among independents. However, a Politico–Citrin Center–Possibility Lab poll from July 31 to August 11 showed California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead, with 25 percent support compared to Harris' 19 percent.
Pollster Lakshya Jain's analysis, released Friday, October 24, indicated that Harris continues to face significant challenges, noting that 54 percent of respondents hold a somewhat or very unfavorable view of her — one of the highest unfavorability ratings among prominent Democrats.
'The Most Qualified Candidate'
Despite the mixed data, Harris remains publicly undeterred. Earlier in October, during an on-stage interview with journalist Kara Swisher, she gave a coy response when asked if she would run again: "Maybe. Maybe not."
In that same appearance, she described herself as "the most qualified candidate ever to run for president," saying, "Some people have actually said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president," which drew applause. "I was just speaking fact," she added.
However, in her memoir 107 Days, Harris wrote that she had "no immediate plans to pursue another major political office," adding, "I'll no longer sit in DC in the grandeur of the ceremonial office. I will be with the people… rebuilding trust, empathy, and a government worthy of the ideals of this country."