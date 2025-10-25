'I Am Not Done': Former Vice President Kamala Harris Teases 2028 Run and Says America Hasn't Seen the Last of Her

"I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones," Harris told the BBC in an interview. The former vice president said her grandnieces would "see a female president in the White House in their lifetime, for sure," adding that it could "possibly" be her.

While Harris stopped short of confirming a 2028 campaign, she emphasized that her political ambitions remain alive. "If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here," she said, brushing off concerns about her polling numbers.

Harris also criticized President Donald Trump, calling him a "tyrant" and accusing him of "weaponizing the Department of Justice". She added, "He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice, and he has done exactly that."