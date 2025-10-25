EXCLUSIVE: Secret Reasons Serial Dater Tom Cruise STILL Can't Land a New Wife

Sources close to the actor said their connection was "immediate and intense," with Cruise acting as both a romantic partner and mentor, introducing de Armas to Scientology and helping steer her Hollywood career.

But by late summer, insiders said the couple had quietly gone their separate ways.

A film industry source said: "They clicked right away, but when the film collapsed, so did the relationship. It follows a familiar pattern with Tom – he throws himself in completely, and soon everything starts to orbit around his work and his beliefs. At first it's intoxicating, then it wears people down. Ana admired him deeply, but she realized she couldn't live inside that intensity forever."

Cruise and de Armas were first seen together on Valentine's Day in London, later attending David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration and spending several weeks traveling across Europe by private jet.

Friends said Cruise was "serious" about the actress, who had recently faced critical setbacks following the poorly received films Ghosted and Ballerina. The pair were even rumored to be house-hunting near London.